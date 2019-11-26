BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & RTR 200 4V launched at Rs 1 lakh & 1.24 lakh: Bookings open

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V have both been launched in India with engines updated to BS-VI compliance and additional features as well. The two are the first products in TVS Motor Company's lineup to be upgraded to the new emission standards. Besides the BS-VI compliance, the two have also been equipped with LED headlamp and newly designed position lamps as well. The 2020 Apache series has been fitted with TVS' 'RT-Fi' fuel injection system.

Find below the ex-showroom prices of BS-VI compliant TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - Rs 124,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) – Rs. 103,000

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) – Rs. 99,950

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine 20 hp at 8500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

2020 BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Equipped with TVS' SmartXonnect smartphone connectivity, the Apache RTR 200 4V remains the only motorcycle in its class to offer a dual-channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control and a slipper clutch. The motorcycle will also come fitted with first in its class radial rear tyre.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that makes 16 hp at 8250 rpm and 14.12 Nm at 7250 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle comes with a new dual-tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two colours, namely Gloss Black and Pearl White; while the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours - Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black. Bookings for the motorcycles are now open at all TVS Motor Company dealerships across the country.