BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Motor Company has again hiked the price of its popular 160cc streetfighter, better known as the Apache RTR 160 4V. With the latest price revision, the company has hiked the price of the bike for the fourth time since its launch. The BS6 version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 99,950. Now, after the recent hike, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,05,500. The said figure is for the rear drum brake variant and in case you want to opt for the dual disc trim, that will now set you back by Rs 1,08,550. Previously, the price of the motorcycle was raised in August 2020. The latest price revision increases the price of the motorcycle by Rs 1500. On the other hand, compared to the original launch price of the BS6 model, the bike has now gotten costlier by Rs 5,550 in total.

Watch our BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V video review:

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the best bike in its segment and our multiple comparison reviews have proved that. Even after the price hike, the bike still continues to remain one value for money offering. However, if the frequency at which the company is increasing the price of the bike remains persistent, then the bike might lose its VFM tag. The price hike for the new BS6 model doesn’t bring any changes.

That said, the motorcycle still draws power from the same 159.7cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out 16 hp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. Prime features on the bike include all-LED headlamp, highly informative digital instrument cluster and more. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

