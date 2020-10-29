BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

  TVS Motor Company has again hiked the price of its popular 160cc streetfighter, better known as the Apache RTR 160 4V. With the latest price revision, the company has hiked the price of the bike for the fourth time since its launch. The BS6 version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was launched in […]

By:October 29, 2020 11:19 AM

 

TVS Motor Company has again hiked the price of its popular 160cc streetfighter, better known as the Apache RTR 160 4V. With the latest price revision, the company has hiked the price of the bike for the fourth time since its launch. The BS6 version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 99,950. Now, after the recent hike, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,05,500. The said figure is for the rear drum brake variant and in case you want to opt for the dual disc trim, that will now set you back by Rs 1,08,550. Previously, the price of the motorcycle was raised in August 2020. The latest price revision increases the price of the motorcycle by Rs 1500. On the other hand, compared to the original launch price of the BS6 model, the bike has now gotten costlier by Rs 5,550 in total.

Watch our BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V video review:

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the best bike in its segment and our multiple comparison reviews have proved that. Even after the price hike, the bike still continues to remain one value for money offering. However, if the frequency at which the company is increasing the price of the bike remains persistent, then the bike might lose its VFM tag. The price hike for the new BS6 model doesn’t bring any changes.

That said, the motorcycle still draws power from the same 159.7cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out 16 hp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. Prime features on the bike include all-LED headlamp, highly informative digital instrument cluster and more. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how

Omega Seiki Mobility to bring high-end electric vehicles: Signs MoU with these 3 Italian companies

Omega Seiki Mobility to bring high-end electric vehicles: Signs MoU with these 3 Italian companies

Here’s why Motorsports can be a lucrative career option

Here’s why Motorsports can be a lucrative career option

Nissan Magnite Initial Impressions: 5 things we love and 2 we don’t

Nissan Magnite Initial Impressions: 5 things we love and 2 we don’t

Honda CR-V Special Edition launched at Rs 29.5 lakh: Gets cosmetic upgrades & new features

Honda CR-V Special Edition launched at Rs 29.5 lakh: Gets cosmetic upgrades & new features

My Volkswagen Connect launched with Sos, towing alert: These Polo, Vento variants get it as standard

My Volkswagen Connect launched with Sos, towing alert: These Polo, Vento variants get it as standard

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Upcoming BS6 adventure tourer bikes in India: Hero Xpulse T, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and more

Upcoming BS6 adventure tourer bikes in India: Hero Xpulse T, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and more