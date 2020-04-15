BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

BS6 TVS Apache RR 310: With the BS6 upgrade, TVS Motor Company has turned around the RR 310's personality for the better. And add to that, it is now loaded with features – something that is very attractive to young buyers.

Yes, it is. We’ve come to believe so. But that isn’t enough to convince the eagle-eyed of you. So, having ridden the past two generations of the TVS Apache RR 310, I’ll try my best to break it down. Some facts are very well known about the RR 310 – it uses the same engine as the BMW G 310 R and is the most powerful product in TVS Motor Company’s lineup. Besides these facts though, vibrations are also something that it has been known for. But with BS6 upgrade, TVS have turned around the RR 310’s personality for the better. And add to that, it is now loaded with features – something that is very attractive to young buyers.

So, why is a price hike of Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000 worth it?

1- You can not not talk about the design and styling of the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 because it is rather brilliant. I’d written in my BS6 RR 310 first ride review that this motorcycle is by far the best-looking 300cc in the Indian motorcycle market today. I stand by that statement. Well, you could differ and that’s alright.

With the 2020 model introduction, TVS discontinued the black colour option which several fans have been missing. However, the manufacturer now offers a new colour scheme with black, grey and a red frame which is a fantastic colour scheme.

2- The switchgear has been updated with several new buttons on either side of the handlebar for reasons that will follow. That is not the reason why I mention this though. The reason is that the quality of fit and finish is commendable. In fact, the build and plastic quality all over the motorcycle is worth ogling at.

3- So, the new RR 310 needs new buttons to operate the new colour TFT instrument cluster. Again, it boasts a great design and has four colour schemes based on the ride mode chosen – of which it has four. The ride can choose from Rain, Road, Sport, and Track.

The power output in the first two modes is restricted to 25 hp and so is the top speed at 125 km/h. You get the full 33 hp from the Sport and Track modes and a top speed of 160 km/h. Now, I understand how most of wouldn’t want to lose out on horsepower and never switch to Rain or Road. But it makes sense to use them during rush hour traffic or when it’s actually raining.

4- Today’s generation and the ones that will follow us want everything to get smart – from our phones to our washing machines to our motorcycles. TVS was listening. The BS6 RR 310 is now smart which means you can connect your smartphone with it. This allows turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument cluster and a load of other features to play with. For example, top speed recorder, lap timer, service history and more. The instrument cluster is, in fact, very elaborate with information like distance to empty, service reminder and a lot more.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review | Better enough to keep up?

5- And now about the big main reason why we actually liked this motorcycle – the performance. As mentioned earlier, the vibrations have now been controlled and the engine feels more refined compared to the BS4 model. The RR 310 is definitely a good handler – quick to flick from side to side, the suspension setup has been kept slightly on the firmer side so it’s agile to switch directions, braking is just right and is stable at high speeds. The RR 310 is definitely a young-people-bike as it delivers on a supersport character that it promised.

