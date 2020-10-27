BS6 TVS Apache RR310 now costlier than BMW G 310 R: Price in India hiked

The new BS6 BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, the TVS Apache RR310 BS6 is now costlier than the former by Rs 3,000.

The new BS6 TVS Apache RR310 has been an incredible value for money motorcycle as it brings some features that you will find only in some high-end superbikes without burning a big hole in your pocket. The new environment friendlier model was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the bike saw a price revision after that. Now, very recently, the TVS’ flagship has seen another hike in price and this time around, the bike gets dearer by Rs 3,000 which results in an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 2.48 lakh. Now, while the bike still remains one value for money offering as it continues to offer a lot for your money, it has now gotten expensive than the BMW G 310 R. The new BS6 baby Beemers have been launched in India recently and the said models received massive price cuts compared to the outgoing BS4 models. The new BS6 BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, the TVS Apache RR310 BS6 is now costlier than the former by Rs 3,000.

Watch our BS6 TVS Apache RR310 video review:

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the bike. That said, the bike continues to draw power from the same 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch. The fuel-injected engine is good for churning out 34 hp of power along with a peak torque of 27 Nm. Moreover, the bike gets a ride by wire system and you also get four riding modes namely Track, Rain, Urban and Sport.

Moreover, the bike gets GTT or Glide Through Technology that increases the rpm at lower speeds, thereby preventing the motorcycle from stalling. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

