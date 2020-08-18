BS6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster launched at a price of Rs 11.33 lakh: Engine specs, features & more!

The new 2020 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster draws power from the same 1200cc parallel-twin engine but this one is now BS6 compliant. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque of 76 hp and 106 Nm.

By:Published: August 18, 2020 1:41 PM

Triumph Motorcycles has started updating its line up to meet BS6 emission norms. The latest bike to join the BS6 bandwagon is the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster that has been launched in India for a price of Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the company has kept the prices of the BS6 compliant model the same as the outgoing BS4 model. Apart from being BS6 compliant, the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster now gets a new colour option that goes by the name Cobalt Blue. Apart from the new colour, the bike is available to choose from two other paint schemes namely Jet Black and a dual-tone Fusion White & Black with a golden pinstripe on the fuel tank.

The new 2020 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster draws power from the same 1200cc parallel-twin engine but this one is now BS6 compliant. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 76 hp and 106 Nm. The bike gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain along with cruise control and a switchable traction control system as well.

The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of a Brembo unit for the front along with a Nissin unit at the rear.  These are paired to an ABS for better safety and more effective braking. Bookings for the new 2020 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster BS6 shall begin soon and deliveries might start by the end of August. The Speedmaster rubs shoulders against the likes of the Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

