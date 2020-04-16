BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

Whether you buy a Rs 40,000 TVS XL100 moped or even the Rs 2 lakh Bajaj Dominar, these technologies in the BS6 era are now common to all.

BS6 has become a keyword. Both in terms of online searches as well as in everyday conversation. There are many who ask us if BS6 means just more money to save the environment and all. While multiple stories have been done on explaining the changes and cost implications, one has to realise that BS6 has made nearly every automobile the same. These technologies are common across the range and are more on the line of engine-related parts and the like. Here is a list of what you can find in any of the BS6 motorcycles or scooters.

Fuel-injection system

The shift from BS4 to BS6 meant that every manufacturer has to use a fuel-injection system in their two-wheelers. The system is a cleaner way of allowing measured fuel quantity to be sprayed into the engine chamber. In short, less work for the catalytic converters and better performance too. Even the most basic two-wheelers like the TVS XL100 boasts a fuel-injection system.

Sensors

A fuel-injection system requires the elaborate use of sensors in a two-wheeler. Some commuter motorcycles now claim to have at least 10 sensors on board. These monitor the oxygen, engine oil or even cut fuel supply if the motorcycle or scooter has tipped to the side. While a carburetted engine will be easier on the pocket in terms of repair, a fuel-injected one might cost you a bit more to get serviced.

Engine check light

A feature common to all the modern cars and few premium motorcycles is now available even in scooters. An engine check light is part of the instrument panel and will let you know if any of the sensors are malfunctioning or not. At start, the light flashes once as the ECU does a check if everything is working properly. If it stays lit even after the two-wheeler is in motion, its time to visit the service centre.

Weight gain

While it may not be a technology, its a part of the BS6 process. Vehicles tend to gain weight perhaps due to the inclusion of the heavier catalytic converter in the exhaust pipe. It can range from a minor 1kg increase to even five.

Price hike

This is inevitable as better technology will require investment. The BS6 scooters, as well as motorcycles, have got a price hike. This again depends on the manufacturer. For bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 400, the increase is only a few hundred rupees whereas for models like TVS Apache RR310, it is around Rs 12,000.

Manufacturers have utilised the BS6 process to entirely revamp their existing product line-up. Some have gone for a generation change as this allows them to better position the product in the market. The gain could be immense however at present we don’t know the situation because of the novel coronavirus.

