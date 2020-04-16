BS6 technologies common to scooters, bikes: Fuel-injection, sensors and more

Whether you buy a Rs 40,000 TVS XL100 moped or even the Rs 2 lakh Bajaj Dominar, these technologies in the BS6 era are now common to all.

By:Updated: April 16, 2020 3:56:10 PM

BS6 has become a keyword. Both in terms of online searches as well as in everyday conversation. There are many who ask us if BS6 means just more money to save the environment and all. While multiple stories have been done on explaining the changes and cost implications, one has to realise that BS6 has made nearly every automobile the same. These technologies are common across the range and are more on the line of engine-related parts and the like. Here is a list of what you can find in any of the BS6 motorcycles or scooters.

Fuel-injection system

The shift from BS4 to BS6 meant that every manufacturer has to use a fuel-injection system in their two-wheelers. The system is a cleaner way of allowing measured fuel quantity to be sprayed into the engine chamber. In short, less work for the catalytic converters and better performance too. Even the most basic two-wheelers like the TVS XL100 boasts a fuel-injection system.

Sensors

A fuel-injection system requires the elaborate use of sensors in a two-wheeler. Some commuter motorcycles now claim to have at least 10 sensors on board. These monitor the oxygen, engine oil or even cut fuel supply if the motorcycle or scooter has tipped to the side. While a carburetted engine will be easier on the pocket in terms of repair, a fuel-injected one might cost you a bit more to get serviced.

Engine check light

A feature common to all the modern cars and few premium motorcycles is now available even in scooters. An engine check light is part of the instrument panel and will let you know if any of the sensors are malfunctioning or not. At start, the light flashes once as the ECU does a check if everything is working properly. If it stays lit even after the two-wheeler is in motion, its time to visit the service centre.

Weight gain

While it may not be a technology, its a part of the BS6 process. Vehicles tend to gain weight perhaps due to the inclusion of the heavier catalytic converter in the exhaust pipe. It can range from a minor 1kg increase to even five.

Price hike

This is inevitable as better technology will require investment. The BS6 scooters, as well as motorcycles, have got a price hike. This again depends on the manufacturer. For bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 400, the increase is only a few hundred rupees whereas for models like TVS Apache RR310, it is around Rs 12,000.

Manufacturers have utilised the BS6 process to entirely revamp their existing product line-up. Some have gone for a generation change as this allows them to better position the product in the market. The gain could be immense however at present we don’t know the situation because of the novel coronavirus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Check if your Kwacker is covered during lockdown: Kawasaki extends warranty period till 30th June!

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Skoda Auto India manufactured no models in March 2020: Could affect new car deliveries

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Hyundai hands over Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic kits to ICMR to test 25,000+ people

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race

Electric car vs electric bike: Watch Harley-Davidson LiveWire take on Tesla Model 3 in drag race

Tata Nexon now India's highest selling electric car: Outsells Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EVs

Tata Nexon now India's highest selling electric car: Outsells Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EVs

Charlie Chaplin's 131st Birthday: First-ever car of the King of Comedy and what made it special!

Charlie Chaplin's 131st Birthday: First-ever car of the King of Comedy and what made it special!

New lockdown guidelines for cars: Limitation for two-wheelers

New lockdown guidelines for cars: Limitation for two-wheelers

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine: Audi A3 rival specs, features detailed

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine: Audi A3 rival specs, features detailed

Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

6 evergreen scooter, bike ads from the 90s: A trip down the memory lane amid Covid-19 lockdown!

6 evergreen scooter, bike ads from the 90s: A trip down the memory lane amid Covid-19 lockdown!

Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team's driver

Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team's driver

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money