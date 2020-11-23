BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival’s price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

The new 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT draws power from a Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that develops 69 hp of power along with a peak torque of 62 Nm.

By:November 23, 2020 2:24 PM
2020 bs6 suzuki vstrom 650xt price in india

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) today launched the BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS in the country. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS is the first Suzuki big bike to have been upgraded to BS6 compliance. The BS6 V-Strom 650XT ABS has been launched at Rs 8,84,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in two colour options – Champion Yellow No 2 and Pearl Glacier White at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India. The previous-generation BS4 V-Strom 650XT used to retail at about Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes the BS6 version some Rs 1.39 lakh more expensive.

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS is powered by a 645cc four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90° V-twin engine. The motorcycle delivered 69 hp and 62 Nm of peak torque in its BS4 version. It features Suzuki Easy Start System for quick electric starts.

Also read: Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when ‘buyers are ready’

The middleweight adventure tourer comes with a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and a three-mode traction control system (two modes and it can be switched off).

The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

This is Suzuki’s first BS6 compliant big bike and the company is confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people’s hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads, he added.

