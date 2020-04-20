BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

The upcoming 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be BS6 compliant. Here's what to expect from the Versys 650 challenger!

By:Published: April 20, 2020 5:20:35 PM

The new BS6 compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be launched in India soon. The Kawasaki Versys 650 rivalling adventure tourer has been teased on the company’s official website for India, further confirming its arrival. The company however, has not shared any specific launch date of the said model. In most certainty, the company would be launching this bike post the lockdown that is currently slated to lift on 3rd May. The technical specifications of the upcoming BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT are yet to be revealed. Powering the bike will be the same 645 cc, parallel-twin engine that will now be BS6 compliant. However, one can see a slight revision in power and torque figures. The BS4 compliant engine on the V-Strom 650 XT used to churn out respective power and torque outputs of 70 hp and 62 Nm.

Furthermore, most of the features like a digital-analog instrument cluster, three-stage traction control system,  adjustable windscreen and low RPM assist are expected to be carried forward on the new model. Suspension system on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear preload-adjustable monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear.  A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for better braking.

As already mentioned, after getting updated to BS6 emission norms, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will continue to challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the middleweight ADV segment. With the ongoing lockdown, a lot of two and four wheeler launches have got delayed. Once this period ends, expect to see a slew of vehicle launches including some highly awaited ones. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, stay home and stay safe in the interest of your and public safety.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

KTM 200 Duke custom-built to star in a movie: Fit to help a 'Hero' save the day

KTM 200 Duke custom-built to star in a movie: Fit to help a 'Hero' save the day

Video: Watch this plane make an emergency landing on a busy highway!

Video: Watch this plane make an emergency landing on a busy highway!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 official accessories revealed with prices: 250cc bikes to be launched after lockdown!

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, FZS 25 official accessories revealed with prices: 250cc bikes to be launched after lockdown!

Hyundai Aura CNG variant explained: Only CNG model in segment

Hyundai Aura CNG variant explained: Only CNG model in segment

Tata Hexa BS6: Launch date, specifications, features

Tata Hexa BS6: Launch date, specifications, features

Covid-19 Relief: Hero MotoCorp manufactures over 5,000-litre sanitiser to fight the pandemic!

Covid-19 Relief: Hero MotoCorp manufactures over 5,000-litre sanitiser to fight the pandemic!

Volkswagen Tiguan reaches 6 million production milestone: Bestselling VW in 2019

Volkswagen Tiguan reaches 6 million production milestone: Bestselling VW in 2019

50 Honda workshops re-open in Kerala but only for these days of the week!

50 Honda workshops re-open in Kerala but only for these days of the week!

Hero Electric offers Rs 5,000 discount on online booking of electric scooters

Hero Electric offers Rs 5,000 discount on online booking of electric scooters

Mercedes-Benz India's Mechatronics course: Job placements, admission, benefits

Mercedes-Benz India's Mechatronics course: Job placements, admission, benefits

Spyros Chaos: Insane 3,000hp Bugatti, Koenigsegg rival from Greece!

Spyros Chaos: Insane 3,000hp Bugatti, Koenigsegg rival from Greece!

1996 Spanish GP is streaming! Watch Michael Schumacher's legendary wet weather drive to victory here

1996 Spanish GP is streaming! Watch Michael Schumacher's legendary wet weather drive to victory here

TVS-Norton partnership could spell trouble for Royal Enfield, here's why!

TVS-Norton partnership could spell trouble for Royal Enfield, here's why!

Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India

Covid-19 relief: Hyundai teams with Air Liquide to enhance ventilator production in India