BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

The upcoming 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be BS6 compliant. Here's what to expect from the Versys 650 challenger!

The new BS6 compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be launched in India soon. The Kawasaki Versys 650 rivalling adventure tourer has been teased on the company’s official website for India, further confirming its arrival. The company however, has not shared any specific launch date of the said model. In most certainty, the company would be launching this bike post the lockdown that is currently slated to lift on 3rd May. The technical specifications of the upcoming BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT are yet to be revealed. Powering the bike will be the same 645 cc, parallel-twin engine that will now be BS6 compliant. However, one can see a slight revision in power and torque figures. The BS4 compliant engine on the V-Strom 650 XT used to churn out respective power and torque outputs of 70 hp and 62 Nm.

Furthermore, most of the features like a digital-analog instrument cluster, three-stage traction control system, adjustable windscreen and low RPM assist are expected to be carried forward on the new model. Suspension system on the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a rear preload-adjustable monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for better braking.

As already mentioned, after getting updated to BS6 emission norms, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will continue to challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the middleweight ADV segment. With the ongoing lockdown, a lot of two and four wheeler launches have got delayed. Once this period ends, expect to see a slew of vehicle launches including some highly awaited ones. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

