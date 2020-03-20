BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Besides the BS6 upgrade, the Suzuki Intruder remains largely the same. The 2019 BS4 Intruder carried a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) making the BS6 version more expensive by Rs 1,2000.

By:Published: March 20, 2020 6:22:33 PM

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched the BS6 Intruder at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three colour options – Metallic Matte Black /Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, the Intruder largely remains identical to the outgoing model except for the BS6 upgrade. The 2019 BS4 Intruder carried a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) making the BS6 version more expensive by Rs 1,2000.

It continues to be powered by a 154.9cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that now produces 13.4 hp at 8000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. For comparison, the BS4 model makes 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6000 rpm.

“With Intruder, Suzuki forayed into the cruiser segment and began the era of ‘Urban Brotherhood’. As a modern-day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily needs and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting. We are sure that the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder will add many like-minded members to the brotherhood clan,” Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

Also read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

It gets disc brakes at both ends and a single-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear.

In related news, Suzuki Motor Corporation is celebrating its centenary anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the manufacturer opened a 100th-anniversary special website on 15 March 2020. Information related to the 100th anniversary will be updated from time to time on the site. What started as a modest loom workshop weaving cloth grew into one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. Read more here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

MG Gloster spied testing: What the Fortuner, Endeavour rival will offer

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

Policies for easier electric vehicle adoption in India

Policies for easier electric vehicle adoption in India

Ducati sells over 53,000 bikes in 2019: Panigale, Multistrada biggest contributors to growth

Ducati sells over 53,000 bikes in 2019: Panigale, Multistrada biggest contributors to growth

Bajaj Auto board approves Rajiv Bajaj's re-appointment as MD and CEO

Bajaj Auto board approves Rajiv Bajaj's re-appointment as MD and CEO

Honda Activa 5g vs Hero Pleasure+ BS4: Scooters with maximum discounts

Honda Activa 5g vs Hero Pleasure+ BS4: Scooters with maximum discounts

Next-generation BMW 7 Series to go electric: Petrol and diesel models to continue

Next-generation BMW 7 Series to go electric: Petrol and diesel models to continue

Land Rover kicks off Range Rover's 50th anniversary celebrations with massive snow art

Land Rover kicks off Range Rover's 50th anniversary celebrations with massive snow art

Window for BS-IV vehicle sales in March lost due to Coronavirus: Kearney

Window for BS-IV vehicle sales in March lost due to Coronavirus: Kearney

Yamaha YZF-R3 discontinued in India: Why it couldn't challenge the KTM RC 390

Yamaha YZF-R3 discontinued in India: Why it couldn't challenge the KTM RC 390