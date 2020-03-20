BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Besides the BS6 upgrade, the Suzuki Intruder remains largely the same. The 2019 BS4 Intruder carried a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) making the BS6 version more expensive by Rs 1,2000.

Suzuki Motorcycle India today launched the BS6 Intruder at Rs 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three colour options – Metallic Matte Black /Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, the Intruder largely remains identical to the outgoing model except for the BS6 upgrade. The 2019 BS4 Intruder carried a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) making the BS6 version more expensive by Rs 1,2000.

It continues to be powered by a 154.9cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that now produces 13.4 hp at 8000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. For comparison, the BS4 model makes 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6000 rpm.

“With Intruder, Suzuki forayed into the cruiser segment and began the era of ‘Urban Brotherhood’. As a modern-day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily needs and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting. We are sure that the BS6 compliant Suzuki Intruder will add many like-minded members to the brotherhood clan,” Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

It gets disc brakes at both ends and a single-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes conventional telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear.

In related news, Suzuki Motor Corporation is celebrating its centenary anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, the manufacturer opened a 100th-anniversary special website on 15 March 2020. Information related to the 100th anniversary will be updated from time to time on the site. What started as a modest loom workshop weaving cloth grew into one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. Read more here.

