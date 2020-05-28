BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 1.63 lakh

The new BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 range has seen a considerable hike in pricing while getting compliant to the stricter emission standards. Here is what all has changed on the two models apart from details like how much more you need to pay now. Apart from the standard models, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition is also BS6 compliant!

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The two models are pricier than the outgoing BS4 models, however, the prices have increased just by around Rs 3,000. The outgoing BS4 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 were priced in India at 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.71 lakh respectively. Now with the transition to BS6 norms, while the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 is now priced at Rs 1,63,400, the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 can now be yours for Rs 1.74 lakh. The MotoGP edition for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has also been carried forward into the BS6 era and the same is now priced at Rs 1,74,900. Priced mentioned are ex-showroom. Powering the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 is a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine that is good for producing 26hp of power along with 22Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed unit. The two bikes come with features like an all-LED headlamp, disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), all digital instrumentation and more.

Speaking on the launch of the new BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 series, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said that the company is pleased to introduce the BS6 Gixxer SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. He adds that inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, Gixxer brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. He concluded his statement by saying that with BS6 update, the Gixxer 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own.

The Indian two-wheeler market was expected to see a lot of launches but most of these have been postponed with the Covid-19 pandemic that has put the world on a standstill. However, the industry is getting back on track gradually with production facilities and dealerships resuming operations. Even amid this lockdown, expect a lot of announcements regarding new product launches to happen in the days to come, so keep watching this space for all the info.

