BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street gets new colour option: Launched at Rs 79,700

The new Suzuki Burgman Street offered in Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No 2 also gets chrome accents on the front and rear body panels, a body-mounted windscreen, and an upward muffler design.

By:Published: September 2, 2020 5:29 PM
Suzuki Burman Street Pearl Medium BlueSuzuki Burman Street in Pearl Medium Blue

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) today launched a new colour option called Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No 2 for its 125cc Burgman Street scooter. The new colour option includes a chrome accent on the front and rear body panels, body-mounted windscreen, and upward muffler design. Besides its large floorboard that also allows the rider to keep their legs slightly stretched out, the scooter also boasts a front glove box with a DC socket as standard fitment. The Burgman Street features a LED headlight and also offers CBS (Combined Braking System).

First launched in India in 2018, Suzuki Burgman Street is one of the premium scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. It boasts a European scooter design language and advanced technology that represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, Suzuki has introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

Also read: Suzuki explains new and safer sales model: To focus on electric two-wheelers when ‘buyers are ready’

Burgman Street is powered by a 124cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. It produced 8 hp at 6,750 rpm and 10, Nm at 5,500 rpm. Convenience features include a glove box with a mobile phone charger, and an integrated engine start and kill switch.

The new BS6 compliant Suzuki Burgman Street in Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No 2 colour edition will be available at a price of Rs 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets four additional colour schemes – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

