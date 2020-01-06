BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 launched at a price of Rs 64,800: New features explained

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has launched its first BS-VI two-wheeler in India - the BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 at a starting price of Rs 64,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Access 125 comes in drum and disc brake variants with prices extending to Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim Special Edition. In its transition to BS-VI emissions compliance, the Access 125 base model's price has increased by Rs 6,500 but the new scooter now also gets several new features.

The standard variant of the new Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 compliant version has options of Alloy Drum Brake, Alloy Disc Brake, and Steel Drum Brake. The scooter will be available in five colour schemes, namely – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No 2, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No 2, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

The Special Edition (SE) variant is available in Alloy Disc Brake and Alloy Drum Brake and is offered in four colour options - Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black, and Pearl Mirage White.

The new Access 125 BS-6 will come with new features including Eco Assist illumination in digital meter, Fuel Injection engine, External fuel re-filling lid and LED headlamp. Powered by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the updated BS6 engine will deliver 8.7 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The new scooter has a long seat, an enlarged floorboard, and larger under-seat storage as well. It is also equipped with Combined Brake System (CBS) that permits to operate both brakes only by the left lever.

Suzuki Access 125 is a major contributor to SMIPL’s growth story and has received an overwhelming response from our customers. We believe that with the launch of the All-New Suzuki Access 125 BS-6 compliant version, we will continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.