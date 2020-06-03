BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India’s top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

Suzuki Access had gotten pricier by Rs 6,477 while transitioning to BS6 standards. After the launch of the environment friendlier model, the prices were hiked again by Rs 2,300. Now very recently, with an upward price revision, the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price in India compared to the BS4 model has increased by around Rs 10,000 in total.

Amid the Covud-19 lockdown, the upward price revision for vehicles has become a new trend and many manufacturers have made their vehicles costlier without stating any specific reason. After the price revision of the Suzuki Burgman Street that we reported yesterday, the company has now hiked the prices of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125 for the customers in India. The company’s best-selling model received a price hike of Rs 6,477 while transitioning to BS6 emission norms. After the launch of the environment friendlier model, the prices were hiked first in the month of March 2020 when the Suzuki Access 125 got dearer by Rs 2,300. Now very recently, during its second price hike, the figures have gone up by Rs 1,700. The said price hike is applicable to all variants of the BS6 Suzuki Access 125. This makes the Suzuki Access 125 almost Rs 10,000 costlier compared to the last known price of the outgoing BS4 model. The said two price revisions for the BS6 model have nothing to do with the mechanical or aesthetic changes on the scooter.

Suzuki Access 125 is currently on sale in India in a total of five variants. After the latest price revision, the Drum CBS variant costs Rs 68,800 while the Drum Alloy CBS version can now be yours for a price of Rs 70,800. On the other hand, the Disc CBS version is now priced at Rs 71,700 while the Special Edition variants with drum and disc brake are priced at Rs 72,500 and Rs 73,400 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As is the case with every manufacturer these days, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) hasn’t too stated any specific reason behind the price hike. However, the adverse market conditions at present and the rising input costs might have attributed to the same.

