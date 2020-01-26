BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 prices go up this much

Royal Enfield will soon be launching the BS6 versions of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 in India. Ahead of the official announcement, dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed the prices of the two said models. According to them, while the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will be priced at Rs 2.65 lakh, the BS6 compliant Continental GT 650 will set you back by Rs 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the new BS6 models will demand a premium of Rs 9,000 compared to the price of the outgoing BS4 models. Apart from the updated BS6 engines, we don't expect to see any drastic changes on the two aforementioned bikes. However, in the favour of better visual appeal, the two might get revised graphics and new colour options as well.

Powering the two motorcycles is a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 47hp and 52Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit and the company's flagship motorcycles are capable of achieving speeds of up to 170kmph. With the BS6 transition, the power and torque figures on the two might see a slight revision. Braking is taken care of with disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for better safety. The suspension system of the two comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Bookings for the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have already begun at the company's dealerships across major cities.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently launched the BS6 compliant Himalayan. The new model gets new colour options that make it look more appealing than before. Not only this, the new Himalayan now also offers hazard lamps and switchable ABS as standard. Braking that has been one of the areas of improvement for the Himalayan has also been bettered with the BS6 avatar.

Meanwhile, we have just returned from Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 covering the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka and clocked over 1200 km during 9 days. We will be sharing our experience real soon on our website and Express Drives YouTube channel, so keep watching this space for some interesting content.

