BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 series currently comprises a total of 11 colour options and the price hike is applicable to all of them. In order to be precise, both these bikes have gotten costlier by Rs 1,837. Here is which colour will cost how much now!

By:September 16, 2020 1:40 PM

 

After its best-selling product – Classic 350, Royal Enfield has now announced an upward price revision for its flagship 650cc range that comprises two models namely Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 series currently come in a total of 11 colour options combined and the price hike is applicable to all of them. In order to be precise, both these bikes have gotten costlier by Rs 1,837. Now digging into the price for each colour option, starting with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the price now starts at Rs 2,66,755 for the Orange Crush colour and the same price is applicable to Silver Spectre and Mark Three shade. Ravishing Red and Baker Express colours are now on sale for a price of Rs 2,74, 643 while Glitter and Dust shade will now set you back by Rs 2,87,747.

Now coming to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, the price now starts at Rs 2,90,401 for Dr. Mayhem and Ice Queen White colour options. Moreover, Black Magic and Ventura Blue shades are now on sale for a price of Rs 2,82,513. Last but certainly not the least, Mister Clean colour (that looks the most smashing of them all, according to us) will now set you back by Rs 3,03,544. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The aforementioned price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the bike.

That said, the two bikes continue to get power from the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission, developing 47 hp of power and 52 Nm of torque. This is the first time that the company’s 650 twins have received a price hike since the launch of BS6 models. Despite the price hike, both these motorcycles still offer incredible value for money as these are the most affordable twin-cylinder bikes on sale in India, that too by a fair margin.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

