BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here’s why

While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now fitted with more affordable Ceat tyres compared to the Pirellis, the company has still hiked the prices of the said model by up to Rs 3,220. More details here!

By:January 15, 2021 2:31 PM

 

CEAT Tyres has just announced its association with Royal Enfield for the BS6 Interceptor 650. With this announcement, CEAT Tyres has also marked its entry in the 650cc bike segment and is now the first Indian manufacturer to provide tyres for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 as original fitment. The Zoom Cruz tyres on the Interceptor 650 are claimed to offer safety while leaning & cornering with excellent traction even on wet roads. The Zoom Cruz tyres for the Interceptor 650 will be available in 100/90-18 Zoom Cruz and 130/70-18 Zoom Cruz sizes.

Commenting on the latest association, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said that the company has a strong relationship with Royal Enfield as bikes like Bullet, Classic and the Himalayan are already using Ceat products. The fact that Royal Enfield has chosen CEAT over a globally acclaimed tyre brand for the Interceptor, is a testimony of the quality of the company’s products and strength of this partnership. The latest launch also marks CEAT’s entry into the premium cruiser 650+ cc and reiterates the brand’s commitment to be the preferred choice for OEM’s in India.

The said move comes after the Government of India banned the import of tyres from foreign markets. The move was made in order to boost domestic manufacturing and this is one of the prime reasons why Royal Enfield decided to ditch Pirellis and go for Made-in-India Ceat tyres for the Interceptor 650. How these new tyres perform is something that still needs to be seen and we shall reveal it soon.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of the Interceptor 650. The Chennai-based manufacturer has increased the prices of the said model by up to Rs 3,220. This indeed comes as a shocker as instead of price reduction for the bike with the inclusion of more affordable Ceat tyres, the figures have gone up. Stay tuned for more updates!

