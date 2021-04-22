BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Over 4 months, 7500+ km later, we are happy to report that our long-termer BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a trustworthy companion, keeping a few minor niggles aside. Here is the detailed video review.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is in Express Drives’ long-term fleet for well over four months now and in this duration, the bike has clocked over 7,500 km till date in our company. And the good news is that apart from a couple of niggles, the ADV turned out to be a fantastic companion. Starting with the appearance of the motorcycle, the Himalayan looks great despite the fact that its design looks basic, functional and not so fancy. It has a great example of function over form. Speaking of performance, the Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 24 hp and 32 Nm. Transmission is a five-speed unit that works smoothly but feels clunky when you shift from first to second.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The engine has certainly lost some of its rawness with the BS6 transition but feels a lot refined than the previous model. One good thing is that the BS6 bike returns significantly better fuel efficiency and the best figure that we achieved on our long-termer was a little over 38 kmpl during one of our Ajmer-Delhi road trips. The bike feels planted at triple-digit speeds and while its sweet spot is 80 kmph, the Himalayan doesn’t mind even doing 100 kmph all day long. The off-road performance is also decent and thanks to the upright riding position and the taller positioning of the handlebar, the Himalayan facilitates standing up on the footpegs and riding bit over those rough trails.

Now, coming to the issues that we faced, the gear position indicator and ABS switch on our test bike started malfunctioning a couple of months after the bike got into our fleet. The most common solution to this is the replacement of the respective sensors and you can get it done at any of the RE service centers.

You can watch the detailed video review that is embedded above.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.