BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here’s how much!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in January 2020 at a starting price of Rs 1.86 lakh. Here's how much more you need to pay now!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 has recently received a price hike in India. The company has increased the prices of the adventure tourer within just four months of its launch. The price hike is applicable on all six colour options of the new Himalayan. The BS6 model was launched in India in January 2020 at a starting price of Rs 1.86 lakh. Now digging into the details, the Snow White and Granite Black colour options of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan are currently priced at Rs 1,89,565 against the launch price tag of Rs 1,86,811. Similarly, the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey colour options are now priced at Rs 1,92,318 compared to the launch price of Rs 1,89,565.

Last but definitely not the least, the Lake Blue and Rock Red colour options of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan are now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1,94,154. In comparison, these colours were priced at Rs 1,91,401 when the BS6 model was launched. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, all colours of the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan have received a price hike of close to Rs 2,750.

The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing 24.3 hp of power along with 32 Nm of torque. Like the previous BS4 version, the BS6 Himalayan gets fuel injection system as well. The new BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets multiple additional features like a switchable ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), hazard lamps and better brakes compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The company claims that the side stand on the BS6 Himalayan has also been improved which makes parking on the rough terrain easier and hassle free. Moreover, the BS6 model gets new colour schemes that makes it look more appealing than before. Royal Enfield has already started resuming operations at its production facility and dealerships across India. That said, the Chennai-based bike maker is gradually coming back on track in terms of overall market operations across the country.

