BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan launched at Rs 1.87 lakh: New features & dual-tone colour options

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,86,811 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the BS-VI upgrade, the new model now also comes with switchable ABS, hazards lights and new dual-tone colour options. Bookings have been opened and it will come with a three-year warranty package. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three colours, including two dual-tone colours - Lake Blue and Rock Red, which have been added to to the existing portfolio of Snow White, Granite Black, Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey.

The new Himalayan is about Rs 6,000 more expensive than the BS-IV version which retailed at Rs 1,80,950. Prices now start at Rs 1,86,811 (ex-showroom) for the Snow White and Granite colours. The Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are available at Rs 1,89,565 (ex-showroom) and the newly introduced dual-tone colours - Rock Red and Lake Blue - will be available at Rs 1,91,401 (ex-showroom).

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc single-cylinder engine that makes 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm

and 32 Nm at 4000-4500 rpm. The BS-IV state of the engine put out 24.5 hp and 32 Nm. The Himalayan had already been fuel-injected in its previous version.

“The Himalayan is a distinctive adventure tourer which has performed admirably well, both in India and international markets. Since 2016, the Himalayan has served as a versatile, accessible and un-intimidating ally to many adventures across the world. The launch of the new BS-VI Himalayan with its unique features and design functions gives us confidence that it will resonate with riders, setting new standards for adventure motorcycling in the country,” Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield India, said.

Royal Enfield also says that the side-stand on the BS-VI Himalayan has also been improved so parking at rough terrain is simpler. The manufacturer will also bring in a new range of riding gear and apparel inspired by the Himalayan. The collection will offer dual sport helmets that match colour schemes of the Himalayan. The collection also has a lifestyle apparel range, consisting of a lightweight jersey with armour pockets on shoulders and elbows and a curated range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and headgear.