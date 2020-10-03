BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

After the latest price revision,  the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced in India at a starting of Rs 1,69,617 (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS trim. In case you want to save some cash (and are ready to compromise on safety at the same time), you can go for the single-channel ABS variant as well. The Benelli Imperiale 400, on the other hand, can be yours for a price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The monopoly in the retro classic segment, especially in the 350cc category has been enjoyed by Royal Enfield for quite a long time now primarily due to two reasons. One, the high market acceptance of Royal Enfield that happens to be the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world in continuous production. The second one being, there has been no direct rival in the battlefield in the 350cc segment for RE. Sometime back though, Jawa did try to challenge the might of Royal Enfield, however, it really couldn’t as it is still struggling to deliver bikes to the customers across India. And then came the Benelli Imperiale 400 that certainly seemed as a worthy contender. We recently put the BS6 versions of the Classic 350 and the Imperiale 400 against each other to tell you which one is a better value for money offering.

Watch our Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 comparison review video:

Speaking of the design first, both bikes look like proper retro classic offerings, however, you get numerous styling options with the Classic 350. For instance, you get both alloy and spoke wheel options. Moreover, the Classic 350 is available in a wide range of colours to choose from including an all-chrome and an all-black colour as well. Moving on to the engine performance part, the Benelli Imperiale 400 has a bigger engine that generates more power than the Classic 350. However, the Royal Enfield here offers a plusher ride quality and gets a more comfortable seat for both, the rider and the pillion.

After the latest price revision,  the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is currently priced in India at a starting of Rs 1,69,617 (ex-showroom) for the dual-channel ABS trim. In case you want to save some cash (and are ready to compromise on safety at the same time), you can go for the single-channel ABS variant as well. The Benelli Imperiale 400, on the other hand, can be yours for a price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Watch the video above to find out which bike in our comparison review emerged as the winner!

