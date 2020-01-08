BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at Rs 1.65 lakh with two new colour options

Royal Enfield has rolled its first BS-VI product in the market, the Classic 350 with dual-channel ABS at a price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) which is about Rs 11,000 higher than the BS-IV version. With the upgrade to BS-VI emissions standards, the Classic 350 is now fuel-injected and other major updates include two new colour options - Stealth Black and Chrome Black, which will be available alongside the existing colour options - Signals Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, and Classic Black.

Earlier this month, Royal Enfield's most popular motorcycle Classic 350 in its refreshed form was spotted at dealerships. It will come with all-black alloy wheels that give it a slightly more aggressive appeal and it also gets new decals. The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by an updated version of the same 346cc single-cylinder engine that was tuned for 19.8 hp and 28 Nm in the BS-IV version. The power and torque figures of the BS-VI compliant engine have been revealed yet.

In related news, Royal Enfield launched its extended warranty programme called Ride Sure which includes roadside assistance, spares support as well as an extended warranty for all Royal Enfiled motorcycles. The Ride Sure programme consists of a total of three packages - Ride Sure Basic, Ride Sure Plus and Ride Sure Premium.

Under the extended warranty, Royal Enfiled will be offering additional 2-year coverage over the standard 2 years up to 50,000 km, whichever comes first. The roadside assistance extended the standard service which is available for one year to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of ownership of the motorcycle. As standard, brake pads, accelerator cables and clutch cables are not included the warranty that Royal Enfield offers. Under Ride Sure, however, the bike manufacturer is offering unlimited free replacement of these parts for 4 years/50,000 km.