BS6 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: Same price as BS4 special edition model

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of BS6 compliant Z900 in the country. Interestingly, the bike has been priced the same compared to the last few BS4 units or the Special edition model. The newly launched BS6 compliant Kawasaki Z900 can be yours for a price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two colour options namely Metallic Graphite Gray and Candy Lime green. The new Kawasaki Z900 gets the company’s signature Z “sugomi” styling all thanks to which it looks menacing, no matter what angle you take a look at it from. The new Z900 also gets an all-LED lighting system for better illumination in the dark.

In terms of prime features, the new BS6 Kawasaki Z900 gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation along with KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control). The bike also features power mode and integrated riding modes selection. Moreover, you can connect your smartphone to the bike via the company’s Rideology app. The bike runs on Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres. Now coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the BS6 Kawasaki Z900 sits a 948cc inline-four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 124 hp and 98.6 Nm. You get four riding modes namely Sport, Road, Rain and Manual with he Z900, however, there is no bi-directional quickshifter on offer. The BS6 Kawasaki Z900 rubs shoulders against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple R and also, the BMW F 900 R in the premium street naked segment. However, the price of the Z900 undercuts many of its rivals, that too by a good margin.

