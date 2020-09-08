BS6 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: Same price as BS4 special edition model

The just launched BS6 Kawasaki Z900 gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation along with KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control). The bike also features power mode and integrated riding modes selection. Moreover, you can connect your smartphone to the bike via the company's Rideology app.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2020 6:07 PM

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of BS6 compliant Z900 in the country. Interestingly, the bike has been priced the same compared to the last few BS4 units or the Special edition model. The newly launched BS6 compliant Kawasaki Z900 can be yours for a price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two colour options namely Metallic Graphite Gray and Candy Lime green. The new Kawasaki Z900 gets the company’s signature Z “sugomi” styling all thanks to which it looks menacing, no matter what angle you take a look at it from. The new Z900 also gets an all-LED lighting system for better illumination in the dark.

In terms of prime features, the new BS6 Kawasaki Z900 gets a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation along with KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control). The bike also features power mode and integrated riding modes selection. Moreover, you can connect your smartphone to the bike via the company’s Rideology app. The bike runs on Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres. Now coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the BS6 Kawasaki Z900 sits a 948cc inline-four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 124 hp and 98.6 Nm. You get four riding modes namely Sport, Road, Rain and Manual with he Z900, however, there is no bi-directional quickshifter on offer. The BS6 Kawasaki Z900 rubs shoulders against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple R and also, the BMW F 900 R in the premium street naked segment. However, the price of the Z900 undercuts many of its rivals, that too by a good margin.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you haven’t!

Let us know what do you think of the Kawasaki Z900?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

September offer: Huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, WR-V, Amaze

September offer: Huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, WR-V, Amaze

F1 2020: Pierre Gasly wins a dramatic home Italian GP for Alphatauri!

F1 2020: Pierre Gasly wins a dramatic home Italian GP for Alphatauri!

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

Massive discounts on Volkswagen Vento, Polo this September: Up to Rs 1.6 lakh off on these variants

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

World EV Day: Mahindra e-Verito electric cab to travel 1,380 km from Delhi to Mumbai

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!

FADA appoints Vinkesh Gulati as its new President: Ashish Harsharaj Kale steps down!