BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched at Rs 10.99 lakh: Now pricier by this much!

2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000, now in its BS6 form, continues to be on sale with the same paint schemes as the outgoing model namely ‘Pearl Stardust White’ with ‘Metallic Spark Black’ and ‘Candy Lime Green’ with ‘Metallic Spark Black’.

The new BS6 compliant Kawasaki Versys 1000 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). That being said, the new model is pricier than the outgoing BS4 model by Rs 10,000. Now, you must be thinking of how a litre-class bike has received such a small hike during the BS6 transition compared to the previous price tag. Well, the reason behind this is that Kawasaki has only tweaked the engine to meet the stricter BS6 emission norms while keeping the rest of the bike completely untouched. Like before, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to be on sale with the same paint schemes as the outgoing model. These are named as ‘Pearl Stardust White’ with ‘Metallic Spark Black’ and ‘Candy Lime Green’ with ‘Metallic Spark Black’.

The new 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 draws power from a 1043cc, inline four-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 118hp of power along with 102Nm of torque. As you can see, there is no change in the power and torque outputs of the motorcycle and hence, the performance should be exactly the same as before. In terms of features, the BS6 Versys 1000 gets bits like slipper clutch, cruise control system along with two power modes and a five-axis IMU. In addition to this, the bike gets a cornering ABS along with a traction control and three riding modes.

If you are someone planning to buy the new BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000, you can book the same through the companies official website for India. The deliveries of the bike should commence soon once Kawasaki dealerships restart their operations. Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, vehicle dealerships across India are gradually reopening with all the necessary safety measures in place. Expect a similar announcement from Kawasaki too in the coming days.

