BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs 6.24 lakh: Here’s what you get for Rs 35,000 more!

The new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 now gets a 4.3 inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone and GPS connectivity as well.

By:Updated: May 12, 2020 11:57:05 AM

The new 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the new model commands a premium of Rs 35,000 over the outgoing one. The bike has been priced much lesser compared to the tentative price of Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh that was announced in January this year.

In terms of visuals, the new Ninja 650 gets an all-new aggressive-looking fascia up front similar to the one on the Ninja 400, Ninja ZX-6R and even the Versys 1000. The bike gets all LED twin headlamps and the side profile also sees slight revision in the favour of  better visual appeal.

The changes continue till the rear as well where the bike gets a wider pillion seat. The kerb weight of the bike remains the same at 196 kg. Another interesting addition on the new  Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 is a 4.3 inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster that supports smartphone and GPS connectivity as well. Moreover, the bike now comes equipped with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

The new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 68hp and 64Nm. While the power output has remained unchanged, the torque has gone down by 1.7Nm. Bookings for the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India. The deliveries should start soon after the end of the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

If you are someone who is interested in buying the Ninja 650 BS6, you can contact your nearest Kawasaki dealership. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many dealers are currently accepting bookings for the new model through a phone call only.

Stay tuned for more such updates.

