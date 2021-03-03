Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

The older BS-IV model was discontinued in December 2019 and it retailed at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched at a premium of Rs 20,000.

By:Updated: Mar 03, 2021 10:07 AM
2021 kawasaki ninja 300 price

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) has announced the launch of the new BS-VI compliant MY22 Ninja 300. The new Ninja 300 continues to draw its design and styling from the larger ones in the Ninja lineup and will now be available in three new colours (Lime Green, Candy Lime Green type 3 and Ebony) and at a price of Rs 3,18,000 (ex-showroom). It is powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm. It boasts dual throttle valves, aluminium die-cast cylinders and hard alumite coating on pistons. The engine paired with a six-speed transmission and an assist & slipper clutch.

The suspension setup includes 37mm telescopic front forks up front and a Uni-Trak rear suspension. Braking now makes use of a larger 290mm petal disc up front and it gets a 140mm rear tyre. The handlebars are clip ons but raised and it’s fitted with supersports-style aluminium footpegs. The instrument cluster is analogue-digital. Electronics include a dual-channel ABS.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The older BS-IV model was discontinued in December 2019 and it retailed at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2022 model has been launched at a premium of Rs 20,000.

Along with teasing the new Ninja 300, Kawasaki teased another new upcoming motorcycle. It remains to be seen what Kawee well be introducing. It could be a litre-class sports motorcycle. We’ll know more in time.

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

In related news, Kawasaki is also working on an all-electric version of the Ninja 300. The electric Ninja called Endeavor will come with a four-speed manual gearbox which according to the company, will not only allow for a greater speed range but also benefit the rider with better input while operating the bike.

Technical specifications of the Kawasaki Endeavor are yet to be revealed but some reports suggest that the electric motor on this bike is good for churning out about 30 hp.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 75,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India: What's new on G 310 R, 390 Duke challenger!

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000