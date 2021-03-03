Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

The older BS-IV model was discontinued in December 2019 and it retailed at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched at a premium of Rs 20,000.

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) has announced the launch of the new BS-VI compliant MY22 Ninja 300. The new Ninja 300 continues to draw its design and styling from the larger ones in the Ninja lineup and will now be available in three new colours (Lime Green, Candy Lime Green type 3 and Ebony) and at a price of Rs 3,18,000 (ex-showroom). It is powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm. It boasts dual throttle valves, aluminium die-cast cylinders and hard alumite coating on pistons. The engine paired with a six-speed transmission and an assist & slipper clutch.

The suspension setup includes 37mm telescopic front forks up front and a Uni-Trak rear suspension. Braking now makes use of a larger 290mm petal disc up front and it gets a 140mm rear tyre. The handlebars are clip ons but raised and it’s fitted with supersports-style aluminium footpegs. The instrument cluster is analogue-digital. Electronics include a dual-channel ABS.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The older BS-IV model was discontinued in December 2019 and it retailed at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2022 model has been launched at a premium of Rs 20,000.

Along with teasing the new Ninja 300, Kawasaki teased another new upcoming motorcycle. It remains to be seen what Kawee well be introducing. It could be a litre-class sports motorcycle. We’ll know more in time.

In related news, Kawasaki is also working on an all-electric version of the Ninja 300. The electric Ninja called Endeavor will come with a four-speed manual gearbox which according to the company, will not only allow for a greater speed range but also benefit the rider with better input while operating the bike.

Technical specifications of the Kawasaki Endeavor are yet to be revealed but some reports suggest that the electric motor on this bike is good for churning out about 30 hp.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.