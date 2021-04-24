BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries to start soon: RR310 rival’s price, specs, features

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is currently priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which means it is around Rs 20,000 costlier than the outgoing BS4 model.

If you have been waiting for the deliveries of the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 to begin, here is one piece of good news for you. The company has recently announced through its social media handles that the deliveries for the bike will start across India very soon. The Ninja 300 is currently the most affordable bike in the Japanese brand’s lineup for India and is priced at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price tag, the bike is around Rs 20,000 pricier compared to the outgoing BS4 model. With the transition to the stricter BS6 emission norms, the company didn’t make any changes to the design or appearance of the motorcycle. However, you now get new colour schemes namely Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony.

Kawasaki India’s post on its social media handles

The bike in its BS6 guise continues to get power from a 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 39hp and 26 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and gets a slipper clutch as a standard fitment. Moreover, the chassis and the cycle parts of the bike remain the same as before. The suspension system comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 110/70 R17 front and 140/70 R17 rear tyres.

Stopping power is delivered with the help of a 290mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc unit at the rear. In the Indian market, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 goes up against the likes of TVS Apache RR310, which is incredible value for money. Moreover, the bike locks horns with the KTM RC 390 and also, the Benelli 302R in the fully-faired 300cc space.

