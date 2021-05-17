BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features, details

Kawasaki India is currently offering the K-Care package with the BS6-compliant Ninja 300 that includes benefits like extended warranty and more.

Updated: May 17, 2021 2:38 PM

 

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in India a few days back. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions across India, as the logistics sector took a backseat, the deliveries of the bike got delayed too but not anymore. The company recently confirmed through its social media handles that it has started the dispatch of the BS6 Ninja 300 from its plant. The bike has already started reaching dealerships across the country and a few showrooms have started deliveries of the bike, dealer sources of Express Drives confirmed. That said, in most of the cities across India, the deliveries of the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 should commence very soon. That said, in order to check the status of the deliveries in your city, we advise you to contact your nearest Kawasaki dealership.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in India in March this year at a price of Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the bike is almost Rs 20,000 costlier compared to the outgoing BS4 model. In order to attract more customers, Kawasaki India is currently offering the K-Care package for the BS6-compliant Ninja 300. The said package comes with benefits like an extended warranty along with an annual maintenance contract and this is available only for the new customers. Moreover, the said benefits are transferable to the new customer in case of a vehicle resale.

The bike is powered by the same 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 39 hp and 26 Nm. The BS6 model is currently available for sale in three colour options of Lime Green with KRT graphics, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. With the BS6 update, the bike hasn’t received a design update but gets new graphics for a better appeal.

