BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

Jawa Forty Two

Classic Legends has recently announced some minor improvements for the BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two models. The company says that the new improved models are now available at all Jawa dealerships across India for customers to experience, test ride and book. Now digging to the details in terms of what all changes the two bikes get. First, both Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two continue to draw power from the same 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine but the same now features cross port technology that increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine as it enables better flow of charge and exhaust gases and hence, improves power and torque output. The brand claims that the engine is the world’s first single-cylinder engine that uses the cross port configuration and develops the same power and torque as the BS4 configuration.

Moreover, this tech also helps the motorcycles in retaining their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS6 emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers. In addition to this, the seat on the two bikes has been reengineered with a new seat pan and cushioning, translating to better comfort over longer rides. Moreover, Classic Legends says that the chrome plating now comes with the backing of rigorous testing rated at two and a half times the industry standard. Not only this, but the company has also changed the tone of the horn and is claiming that the gearshifts will be slicker than before.

Check out the variant wise prices of the BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two models. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Colour Single-channel ABS BS6 model Dual-channel ABS BS6 model Jawa Black Rs 1,73,164 Rs 1,82,106 Grey Rs 1,73,164 Rs 1,82,106 Maroon Rs 1,74,228 Rs 1,83,170 Jawa Forty Two Haley’s Teal Rs 1,60,300 Rs 1,69,242 Comet Red Rs 1,65,228 Rs 1,74,170 Galactic Green Rs 1,65,228 Rs 1,74,170 Nebula Blue Rs 1,65,228 Rs 1,74,170 Lumos Lime Rs 1,64,164 Rs 1,73,106 Starlight Blue Rs 1,60,300 Rs 1,69,242

