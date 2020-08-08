BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two reintroduced with these changes: Bookings, deliveries, price & more!

Classic Legends has announced some changes to the BS6 complaint Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two models in India. The company claims that these changes make the two bikes more comfortable than before while making them smoother as well. More details here!

By:Published: August 8, 2020 12:36 PM
Jawa Forty TwoJawa Forty Two

Classic Legends has recently announced some minor improvements for the BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two models. The company says that the new improved models are now available at all Jawa dealerships across India for customers to experience, test ride and book. Now digging to the details in terms of what all changes the two bikes get. First, both Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two continue to draw power from the same 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine but the same now features cross port technology that increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine as it enables better flow of charge and exhaust gases and hence, improves power and torque output. The brand claims that the engine is the world’s first single-cylinder engine that uses the cross port configuration and develops the same power and torque as the BS4 configuration.

Moreover, this tech also helps the motorcycles in retaining their characteristic twin exhaust identity and meet the stricter BS6 emission standards while retaining similar power and torque numbers. In addition to this, the seat on the two bikes has been reengineered with a new seat pan and cushioning, translating to better comfort over longer rides. Moreover, Classic Legends says that the chrome plating now comes with the backing of rigorous testing rated at two and a half times the industry standard. Not only this, but the company has also changed the tone of the horn and is claiming that the gearshifts will be slicker than before.

Check out the variant wise prices of the BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two models. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

ColourSingle-channel ABS BS6 modelDual-channel ABS BS6 model
Jawa
BlackRs 1,73,164Rs 1,82,106
GreyRs 1,73,164Rs 1,82,106
MaroonRs 1,74,228Rs 1,83,170
Jawa Forty Two
Haley’s TealRs 1,60,300Rs 1,69,242
Comet RedRs 1,65,228Rs 1,74,170
Galactic GreenRs 1,65,228Rs 1,74,170
Nebula BlueRs 1,65,228Rs 1,74,170
Lumos LimeRs 1,64,164Rs 1,73,106
Starlight BlueRs 1,60,300Rs 1,69,242

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue: Engine, gearbox, features of both subcompact SUVs compared

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

Up to Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy for Delhi electric vehicle buyers under Kejriwal's new EV policy

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

All-new Kia Sonet subcompact SUV unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, engine specs & more!

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Price hike alert! Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 get costlier again: New variant-wise prices listed

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

Covid-19 Safety: Volkswagen India announces discounts on antimicrobial treatments and more benefits

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

15 minutes charging time, 470 km range: Say hello to Evoke 6061 all-electric power cruiser bike!

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users