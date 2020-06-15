BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

The Jawa range of motorcycles get cross port technology, all thanks to which the distinct twin exhaust identity is retained. Jawa dealerships across India have now restarted operations amid the Covid-19 situation.

Classic Legends has released the specifications of the new BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two on the brand’s official website. The third model in the company’s portfolio for India – Perak was already BS6 compliant, however, the deliveries of the same are yet to begin. Prices for the new BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two were already out in March 2020 and the figures were raised in the region of Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,928 for the Indian customers. Now coming to the most important part, the new BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two get power from the same 293cc, single-cylinder engine but the same is now environment friendlier. In the BS6 guise, the engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.14 hp and 27.05 Nm. In comparison, the outgoing BS4 model used to come with 27 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. As one can clearly see, there is a drop in power and torque outputs while the two models transitioned to the stricter emission norms.

Not only this, but the BS6 models are now 2 kg heavier compared to the outgoing BS4 models. The Jawa range of motorcycles has been equipped with cross port technology, all thanks to which the company claims that it has managed to retain the distinct twin exhaust identity. Jawa dealerships across India have now restarted operations amid the Covid-19 situation. The company is taking all the necessary safety and preventive measure to ensure the safety of customers as well as its employees.

The brand claims that its staff has been trained properly to implement social distancing in a much better way and also, maintain hygiene levels. Moreover, the documentation work is being done digitally. Classic Legends is offering doorstep delivery of the bikes as well and hence, if you are someone interested in taking the test ride of a Jawa motorcycle, the same can now reach your doorstep.

