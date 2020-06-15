BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

The Jawa range of motorcycles get cross port technology, all thanks to which the distinct twin exhaust identity is retained. Jawa dealerships across India have now restarted operations amid the Covid-19 situation.

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:56 AM

Classic Legends has released the specifications of the new BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two on the brand’s official website. The third model in the company’s portfolio for India – Perak was already BS6 compliant, however, the deliveries of the same are yet to begin. Prices for the new BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two were already out in March 2020 and the figures were raised in the region of Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,928 for the Indian customers. Now coming to the most important part, the new BS6 compliant Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two get power from the same 293cc, single-cylinder engine but the same is now environment friendlier. In the BS6 guise, the engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.14 hp and 27.05 Nm. In comparison, the outgoing BS4 model used to come with 27 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. As one can clearly see, there is a drop in power and torque outputs while the two models transitioned to the stricter emission norms.

Not only this, but the BS6 models are now 2 kg heavier compared to the outgoing BS4 models. The Jawa range of motorcycles has been equipped with cross port technology, all thanks to which the company claims that it has managed to retain the distinct twin exhaust identity. Jawa dealerships across India have now restarted operations amid the Covid-19 situation. The company is taking all the necessary safety and preventive measure to ensure the safety of customers as well as its employees.

The brand claims that its staff has been trained properly to implement social distancing in a much better way and also, maintain hygiene levels. Moreover, the documentation work is being done digitally. Classic Legends is offering doorstep delivery of the bikes as well and hence, if you are someone interested in taking the test ride of a Jawa motorcycle, the same can now reach your doorstep.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Honda Cars recalls City, Jazz, Amaze and more in India over fuel pump issue: Check if your car is affected

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Buyback offers on Toyota Glanza, Yaris: Finance schemes announced for June 2020

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here's how much

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

New-Gen Mahindra Thar launch in October: Two new models in the works

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh