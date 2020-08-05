BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles are available with a range of finance options to minimise the upfront spend for customers and allow flexibility in paying the EMIs over a period of two or three years.

Deliveries for the BS-VI Jawa and Jawa Forty Two have begun across Jawa dealerships in the country along with the introduction of a number of finance schemes to make ownership easier. Both motorcycle models are now available for test rides and bookings and all Jawa dealerships. The four notable finance schemes include 50 percent off on the first three EMIs, EMI plan for Rs 5,555/month, two-year EMI plan for Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000 for three years, and 100 percent funding (zero down payment, no requirement of income proof).

Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are both powered the 293cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 26.5hp and 27.05 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Both bikes now feature cross port technology for improved power and torque. Jawa states that this has helped the motorcycles retain similar power figures from BS-IV versions while meeting the stricter BS-VI emission standards.

The seat has been tweaked with a new seat pan as well as cushioning. In the design and styling, no changes have been made except sturdier chrome plating than before. Both Jawa models come with options of a single or dual channel) Continental ABS.

ColourPrice of Single ABS BS VI (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)Price of Dual ABS BS VI (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
Jawa
Black1,73,1641,82,106
Grey1,73,1641,82,106
Maroon1,74,2281,83,170
Jawa Forty Two
Haley’s Teal1,60,3001,69,242
Comet Red1,65,2281,74,170
Galactic Green1,65,2281,74,170
Nebula Blue1,65,2281,74,170
Lumos Lime1,64,1641,73,106
Starlight Blue1,60,3001,69,242

You may also like: 1946 Jawa Perak: First-gen Perak built during WWII & a Czech superhero’s contribution to its name

Mahindra Group-owned Classic Legends re-introduced the Jawa brand in India in 2018, followed by the launch of the Perak on 15 November 2019. Jawa is a Chezch motorcycle brand that was relaunched in India after a 22-year hiatus after shutting shop in 1996. Mahindra acquired the brand licence in 2016.

Classic Legends has introduced SOPs (standard operating procedures) across its sales outlets with the dealerships adhering to the policies and measures directed by the central and state governments for the safety of staff and customers.

