BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

Honda's next launch for the Indian two-wheeler market is going to be the BS6 compliant Grazia automatic scooter. The company has recently teased the same, giving a glimpse of what all to expect from the TVS Ntorq challenger. More details below.

By:Updated: Jun 17, 2020 3:31 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch another product in the country very soon. But before you start thinking and get all excited that it is going to be an all-new offering (like a Honda CBR250RR or something on those lines), well, this is going to be the BS6 compliant Grazia. The company has recently released a teaser video of the scooter on its social media handles. Apart from the overall silhouette of the scooter, the short footage also shows some key changes on the upcoming BS6 Honda Grazia automatic scooter. Take a look at the silhouette and you will notice that the overall styling broadly remains the same except the front that gets some changes. The BS6 Honda Grazia will continue to get an all-LED headlamp. Apart from that, the scooter will come with LED DRLs at the handlebar cowl for a better visual appeal, especially in the dark. The engine on the BS6 compliant Honda Grazia will displace the same 124cc with a single-cylinder as the outgoing BS4 model.

Watch BS6 Honda Grazia teaser:

With the transition to the latest emission standards, expect to see some changes in the power and torque outputs that were 8.5hp and 10.5Nm for the BS4 model. Moreover, the company has mentioned “Quiet Revolution” in the teaser which confirms that Honda’s ACG starter or silent electric start technology will also make its way into the Grazia BS6 too. The said tech is already there in BS6 compliant versions of Activa 125, Activa 6G and other products by Honda. The company has also given a glimpse of the scooter’s instrument cluster in the teaser.

Accordingly, the scooter will come with a fully-digital instrument cluster that is split into two parts. The cluster shows plenty of information including range, clock and also has a side stand indicator. For obvious reasons, the BS6 Honda Grazia will demand a premium over the BS4 model that was on sale in India at a price of Rs 61,561 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

All-new Nissan X-Trail unveiled: CR-V rival is feature-loaded and should be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here's why

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

MG Hector Plus production starts at Halol facility: Toyota Innova Crysta challenger launch in July

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus offers 646 km driving range: Certified as world’s longest-range EV

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited recalled in India for safety issues: Know the reason

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Concept unveiled with unique 'Graffiti livery

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained