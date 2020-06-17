BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

Honda's next launch for the Indian two-wheeler market is going to be the BS6 compliant Grazia automatic scooter. The company has recently teased the same, giving a glimpse of what all to expect from the TVS Ntorq challenger. More details below.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch another product in the country very soon. But before you start thinking and get all excited that it is going to be an all-new offering (like a Honda CBR250RR or something on those lines), well, this is going to be the BS6 compliant Grazia. The company has recently released a teaser video of the scooter on its social media handles. Apart from the overall silhouette of the scooter, the short footage also shows some key changes on the upcoming BS6 Honda Grazia automatic scooter. Take a look at the silhouette and you will notice that the overall styling broadly remains the same except the front that gets some changes. The BS6 Honda Grazia will continue to get an all-LED headlamp. Apart from that, the scooter will come with LED DRLs at the handlebar cowl for a better visual appeal, especially in the dark. The engine on the BS6 compliant Honda Grazia will displace the same 124cc with a single-cylinder as the outgoing BS4 model.

Watch BS6 Honda Grazia teaser:

With the transition to the latest emission standards, expect to see some changes in the power and torque outputs that were 8.5hp and 10.5Nm for the BS4 model. Moreover, the company has mentioned “Quiet Revolution” in the teaser which confirms that Honda’s ACG starter or silent electric start technology will also make its way into the Grazia BS6 too. The said tech is already there in BS6 compliant versions of Activa 125, Activa 6G and other products by Honda. The company has also given a glimpse of the scooter’s instrument cluster in the teaser.

Accordingly, the scooter will come with a fully-digital instrument cluster that is split into two parts. The cluster shows plenty of information including range, clock and also has a side stand indicator. For obvious reasons, the BS6 Honda Grazia will demand a premium over the BS4 model that was on sale in India at a price of Rs 61,561 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

