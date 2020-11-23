BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

The latest price hike for the BS6 Honda Dio has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter which means the vehicle remains the same as before. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the Repsol edition of its Dio automatic scooter in order to celebrate 800 MotoGP wins. On a parallel, the company has also hiked the prices of the standard model that is currently available in two variants. Thankfully, the price hike is quite marginal and hence, it should not affect the buying decision of the customers. Previously, Honda Dio BS6 price in India used to start at Rs 61,497 with the STD variant and after the latest revision, the figures now start at Rs 61,970. On the other hand, the more premium variant of the scooter, better known as DLX is now priced at Rs 65,320 as against its previous price tag of Rs 64,847. That said, the company has raised the prices of the scooter by Rs 473, for both the variants. The latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter which means the vehicle remains the same as before.

The newly launched Honda Dio Repsol Edition is priced at 69,757, which means it is Rs 5,850 costlier than the standard model. Comparing it with the DLX variant, you need to shell out Rs 2,500 more for the Repsol edition. These prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram. Honda Dio BS6 is powered by the same 109.51cc air-cooled engine and this is the same motor that powers the Honda Activa 6G. The power and torque outputs of this engine are 7.5 hp and and 9 Nm respectively.

Prime features on the BS6 Honda Dio include all-digital instrument cluster with real-time mileage indicator, silent starter and an engine kill switch. The BS6 model of the Honda Dio was launched in India earlier this year in February 2020 and while the prices were raised significantly, the environment-friendlier version brings with it a host of new and interesting features.

