BS6 Honda Dio launched at Rs 59,990 with enhanced comfort and new features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new BS6 version of Dio moto scooter at a starting price of Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Standard variant will be offered in four color options namely Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red & Vibrant Orange. On the other hand, you can choose the Deluxe variant from three shades namely Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic & Mat Axis Grey Metallic. Launched in two versions namely Standard and Deluxe, the new BS6 compliant Honda Dio gets silent start tech along with an all-LED headlamp and fully digital instrument cluster. The engine is now BS6 compliant and the same gets fuel injection system to meet the stricter emission norms.

Moreover, the scooter now offers better comfort as it gets conventional telescopic forks upfront for the first time. The scooter also gets an Integrated Dual Function Switch with the help of which you can open the seat and the external Fuel Lid from a single switch. The new BS6 Dio also gets a side stand Engine Cut-off function that prevents the engine from starting while the side stand is engaged. The wheelbase of the scooter has also been increased that should offer better stability.

Speaking on the launch, Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that leading the BS-VI revolution, Honda was the first manufacturer to take a leap ahead in the industry as early as 6 months before the implementation. He added that the company is overwhelmed with the appreciation received from customers as well as media experts for the brand's BS-VI products. Moreover, he says that taking forward this journey of #AQuietRevolution, Honda continues to make smooth transition towards BS-VI era with the launch of its 4th BS-VI product - Honda Dio.

Commenting on the launch of BS-VI Dio, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that launched in the year 2002, Honda’s Dio merges the sporty aggressive looks of a motorcycle with the convenience of a scooter. He added that with more than 33 lac happy customers, Dio is not just one of the highest-selling scooters in India but also the No.1 exported scooter from the country. He adds that the company has opened the bookings today at Honda 2Wheeler dealerships across India and the new BS6 Dio will start arriving at Honda's network next week onwards and the deliveries will start thereafter.

The new BS6 Honda Dio has been launched at a price of Rs 59,990 for the Standard and Rs 63,340 for the Deluxe variant. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.