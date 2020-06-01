BS6 Honda CD110 Dream launched with better fuel efficiency, new features: Price starts at Rs 62,729

The newly launched BS6 Honda CD110 Dream comes in Standard and Deluxe variants. The former is available in four colour options namely Black with Red Graphics, Black with Grey Graphics, Black with blue Graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics. Similarly, the latter is also on sale in four paint schemes namely Black, Geny Grey metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch of BS6 compliant CD110 Dream. The bike has been launched in a total of two variants with prices starting at Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom Ahmedabad, Gujarat). The Standard variant is available in four colour options namely Black with Red Graphics, Black with Grey Graphics, Black with blue Graphics and Black with Cabin Gold graphics. On the other hand, the Deluxe trim can also be chosen from four shades, however, these are named as Black, Geny Grey metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic. In terms of features, the new model has been launched with a new engine start/stop switch. The rider can use the two-way functioning switch to start the engine by pressing it downwards and the same acts as an engine stop switch when pressed upwards. The bike also gets an ACG Starter that eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, all thanks to which there is no gear meshing noise.

The company also claims an enhanced fuel efficiency for the new BS6 Honda CD110 Dream, however, the exact figure remains a mystery. The new BS6 Honda CD110 Dream now features a new integrated headlamp beam and passing switch as well. The said switch offers the convenience of controlling high beam and low beam & passing signal from a single switch. The new BS6 compliant Honda CD110 Dream also gets a longer seat (+15mm) in the favour of better comfort and convenience.

Speaking on the latest development, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the company’s CD brand has won the trust of millions of customers globally since the year 1966. He adds that taking forward the legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS6 offers Honda’s superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage. He also says that with the special limited period 6-year warranty package, the CD 110 Dream BS6 truly has got everything – ‘Sab Kuch Hai’. He concluded his statement by saying that further strengthening Honda’s BSVI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at Honda’s network beginning June 2020.

