BS-VI scooters and motorcycles in India: Honda, TVS, Yamaha, Hero now have BS-VI two-wheelers

BS-VI is all the rage in the Indian automobile industry these days as the deadline for phasing out BS-IV norms close in. We're talking about it on the coffee table, at the water-cooler, the word is also trending on the Internet – well, because people want to know the current status and future of purchasing a BS-IV or a BS-VI vehicle. If you have been wanting to buy a motorcycle or a scooter and have been fretting over emissions standards on your next purchase – the fact is that there is no actual loss to buying a petrol-powered BS-IV two-wheeler. However, if you are convinced you need the latest standards, there is already plenty to choose from. All the major players – Hero, Honda, TVS, Yamaha now all have BS-VI compliant two-wheelers in their product lineup. So, go ahead – pick one.

BS-VI Honda Activa 125 Fi

A name trusted for decades by thousands, Honda Activa 125 is now BS-VI compliant. Besides its compliance to the new emissions standards, the scooter is now fuel-injected, comes with features like silent start, idling stop system, new design, and convenience features, and a first of its kind six-year warranty package as well.

The new BS-VI Activa 125 Fi carries a price tag bigger than the BS-IV version at Rs 67490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets six colour options - Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Majestic Brown Metallic. Honda Activa BS6 is available in three variants - Standard, Alloy, and Deluxe. Price: Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BS-VI Honda SP125

Compared to the older CB Shine SP, the BS-VI SP 125 has been upgraded is extensively down to its frame which is new. It gets all-LED lighting, fully digital instrument cluster, and a refreshed design overall. It is powered by a 125cc engine that makes 10.7 hp and is fed via a fuel injector. The SP125 gets a disc brake in a variant and also features Honda's CBS (combi brake system). Price: 72,900 (ex-showroom)

BS-VI Hero Splendour iSmart

The first two-wheeler in India to recieve BS-VI accreditation, BS-VI Hero Splendor iSmart now delivers about 10% more torque and Hero claims that the exhaust fumes have 80% lesser sulphur emissions. The new model is available in three colour options - Blue, Red and Grey. It is powered by a 113cc single-cylinder engine that makes 9.3 hp and 9.8 Nm. Price: Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V

The two motorcycles have been updated with BS-VI compliance and now also boast of some additional features as well. The Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 16 hp. The motorcycle comes with a new dual-tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps.

Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two colours, namely Gloss Black and Pearl White, while the Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours - Racing Red, Metallic Blue, and Knight Black. Price: Rs 99,950 (RTR 160 4V ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 1.24 lakh (RTR 200 4V ex-showroom, Delhi)

BS-VI Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI

BS-VI compliant Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are both powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 12.4 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque. The two come with single-channel ABS and are equipped with disc brakes on both ends. Yamaha has introduced two new colour options for the FZS-FI - Darknight and Metallic Red. Price: Rs 99,200 (FZ-FI ex-showroom) and Rs 1,01,200 (FZS-FI ex-showroom)