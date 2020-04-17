BS6 Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 price in India hiked by this much!

Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 price in India have seen a revision very recently. Here's how much the two scooters get costlier now!

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently hiked the prices of its two popular scooters namely Activa 6G and Activa 125. Both these scooters are currently being sold in BS6 avatars. The company has not stated the exact reason behind this hike in price, however, the figures have been increased quite nominally, by Rs 552 to be precise. We believe that that the rise in input costs and the adverse market conditions at the moment can be the prime reasons behind this price revision. The said price hike is applicable for all the variants of the Activa 6G and the Activa 125. In order to be specific, the new Honda Activa 6G is now priced at Rs 64,464 for the STD variant while the DLX trim will now set you back by Rs 65,964.

Watch our Honda Activa 6G video review here:

On the other hand, the price of the new BS6 Honda Activa 125 now starts at Rs 68,042 for the drum brake variant. Similarly, the alloy wheel, drum variant is now priced at Rs Rs 71,542 while the top-of-the-line alloy wheel, disc variant can now be yours for a price of Rs 75,042. The BS6-compliant Honda Activa 125 was launched in India last year in September and was the first BS6 scooter to go on sale in India. Following its launch, the Activa 6G with a BS6 engine was launched earlier this year in January 2020.

India’s favorite scooter, Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is now fuel injected and is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.6hp and 8.79Nm. On the other hand, the BS6 Activa 125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that develops peak power and torque outputs of 8.1hp and 10.3Nm. The nominal price hike isn’t much significant and hence, it won’t affect the buying decision of the customers.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

