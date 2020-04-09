BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, XPulse 200T India launch confirmed: Price hike expected

Hero MotoCorp has confirmed through its official website that BS6 versions of the XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200R are coming soon. No word on BS6 Xtreme 200R yet.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier removed three 200cc motorcycles – Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 200R and the XPulse 200T from its official website for India. Now, interestingly, except for the Xtreme 200R, the rest two bikes have reappeared on the said website and if you click on the respective models, Hero MotoCorp has confirmed in there that their BS6 models are coming soon. This puts an end to the speculations suggesting that the said bikes will be discontinued from the Indian market. In terms of changes, we don’t expect to see a lot of them in the new BS6 models. In terms of styling and features, the BS6 Xtreme 200S and XPulse 200T will largely remain the same.

That said, the XPulse 200T BS6 will continue to come with an LED headlamp along with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster that comes with turn-by-turn navigation assist. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Like the BS4 model, the BS6-compliant model is also expected to go on sale with four colour options namely Sports Red, Matte Shield Gold, Panther Black and Matte Grey. The BS6 specifications of the Hero Xtreme 200S and the XPulse 200T are not available as the company is yet to announce these figures.

We expect the power and torque figures of the BS6 XPulse 200T to be in line with that of that BS6 XPulse 200. That said, the XPulse 200T BS6 will also have respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.45Nm coming from a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected motor. Compared to the previous model, this is a slight decrease in power and torque outputs and we expect the same on the Xtreme 200S as well. Hero XPulse 200T was on sale in India at a price of Rs 95,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) and we are expecting a price hike in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on the BS6 model. A similar price hike is expected from the Xtreme 200S as well over the BS4 model’s tag of Rs 1.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

