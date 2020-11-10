BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S launched with a new white colour: Costs more than BS4 model by this much!

The specifications of the BS6 compliant Hero Xtreme 200S already leaked before the launch. The 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.45Nm, which is down from 18.2hp/17.1Nm of the BS4 model. 

By:Updated: Nov 10, 2020 2:26 PM

 

The new BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S has been finally launched in India. The manufacturer has been quite late in launching the environment friendlier model of its only fully-faired 200cc bike in India but as they say, it’s better late than never! The new BS6 model has been launched at a price of Rs 1,15,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The last known price of the BS4 model is Rs 99,400 and having said that, the new model demands a hefty premium of around Rs 16,000 compared to the outgoing one. In addition to the updates that make the bike emit lesser now keeping the environment in mind, the BS6 Xtreme 200S gets a new colour scheme better known as Pearl Fadeless White. The newly launched BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S also gets one year of complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA) that offers 24×7 assistance to customers across the country with benefits like on-call support along with repair on spot, towing to the nearest Hero workshop and more.

Watch our Hero Xtreme 160R video review:

The specifications of the BS6 compliant Hero Xtreme 200S already leaked before the launch. The 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.45Nm. The outgoing BS4 model in comparison used to generate 18.2hp of power along with 17.1Nm of torque. Gearbox remains a five-speed unit. Talking of the kerb weight of the bike, the new BS6 model has gained around 5 kg as where the BS4 model used to weigh 149kg, the new model tips the scale at 154.5kg.

Talking of the prime features of the new BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, the bike gets a full-LED headlamp upfront along with an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Disc brakes have been equipped at both ends for decent stopping power. The newly launched BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 180F and also, the Suzuki Gixxer SF150 in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes