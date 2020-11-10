BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S launched with a new white colour: Costs more than BS4 model by this much!

The specifications of the BS6 compliant Hero Xtreme 200S already leaked before the launch. The 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.45Nm, which is down from 18.2hp/17.1Nm of the BS4 model.

The new BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S has been finally launched in India. The manufacturer has been quite late in launching the environment friendlier model of its only fully-faired 200cc bike in India but as they say, it’s better late than never! The new BS6 model has been launched at a price of Rs 1,15,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The last known price of the BS4 model is Rs 99,400 and having said that, the new model demands a hefty premium of around Rs 16,000 compared to the outgoing one. In addition to the updates that make the bike emit lesser now keeping the environment in mind, the BS6 Xtreme 200S gets a new colour scheme better known as Pearl Fadeless White. The newly launched BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S also gets one year of complimentary Road Side Assistance (RSA) that offers 24×7 assistance to customers across the country with benefits like on-call support along with repair on spot, towing to the nearest Hero workshop and more.

The specifications of the BS6 compliant Hero Xtreme 200S already leaked before the launch. The 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.45Nm. The outgoing BS4 model in comparison used to generate 18.2hp of power along with 17.1Nm of torque. Gearbox remains a five-speed unit. Talking of the kerb weight of the bike, the new BS6 model has gained around 5 kg as where the BS4 model used to weigh 149kg, the new model tips the scale at 154.5kg.

Talking of the prime features of the new BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, the bike gets a full-LED headlamp upfront along with an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Disc brakes have been equipped at both ends for decent stopping power. The newly launched BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S goes up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 180F and also, the Suzuki Gixxer SF150 in the segment.

