BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

The latest price revision for the Hero Xtreme 160R and the Xtreme 200S has nothing to do with any changes. Having said that, both the aforementioned models remain the same, both visually and mechanically.

Hero MotoCorp had announced at the end of last year that it will be raising the prices of its bikes and scooters starting 2021. That said, the company has now hiked the prices of its products with the onset of the new year. The products that we are going to mention here are the Hero Xtreme 200S and the Hero Xtreme 160R. Talking of the baby Xtreme first, the bike previously used to be on sale in India for a price of Rs 1,02,000 for the rear drum brake variant and the same now costs Rs 1,03,900. On the other hand, the more premium disc brake variant is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,06,950 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,05,050. That said, both these variants have seen a price hike of Rs 1,900.

Now, coming to the second model, the Hero Xtreme 200S comes in a single variant only and is now available for Rs 1,17,214. In comparison, the bike previously used to be on sale in India for a price of Rs 1,15,714. That being said, the said model has seen an upward price revision of Rs 1,500. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the two bikes. Having said that, both the aforementioned models remain the same, both visually and mechanically.

The Hero Xtreme 160R, hence, continues to draw power from the same 163cc, air-cooled engine good for developing 15 hp of power and 14 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 200S is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that develops 17.8 hp of power and 16.4 Nm of torque. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

