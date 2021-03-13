BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

The fuel-injected engine on the new BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.15Nm. In comparison, the motor on the outgoing BS4 model used to make 18.1 hp of power and 17.1 Nm of torque.

By:Updated: Mar 13, 2021 3:58 PM

 

The new BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1,12,800. That said, the new model is costlier than the outgoing BS4 model by Rs 17,300 as the previous model used to be on sale for a price of Rs 95,500. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The engine on the new BS6 Hero Xtreme Xpulse 200T is powered by the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine on the new BS6 model is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 17.8hp and 16.15Nm. In comparison, the motor on the outgoing BS4 model used to make 18.1 hp of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The design and styling of the motorcycle remain the same as the outgoing BS4 model.

That said, the BS6 bike also gets bits like an all-LED headlamp along with all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Suspension system on the bike comprises conventional telescopic forks upfront along with a seven-step adjustable rear monoshock. Stopping power is delivered with the help of disc brakes at both wheels and these are paired with a single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and more effective braking. The new BS6 Hdero Xpulse 200T will be available for sale in three colour options namely Sports Red, Panther Black, and Matte Shield Gold.

Bookings for the new model have started at the showrooms across India and dealer dispatches have already begun. In case you wish to take a test ride of the said model, you can visit your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews and news.

