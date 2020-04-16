BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart price hiked: India’s first BS6 bike now costlier by this much!

BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart has seen a price revision very recently. Here's how much it now costs over its launch price and the outgoing BS4 model.

By:Published: April 16, 2020 5:18:06 PM

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, Hero MotoCorp has silently increased the price of the Splendor iSmart for the Indian customers. The Splendor iSmart is the first-ever BS6 motorcycle to have been introduced in the Indian market. After the price revision, the BS6 complaint Hero Splendor iSmart now can be yours for a price of Rs 67,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the bike has received a price hike of Rs 2,200 compared to the launch price that was announced last year in November. Also, if you compared it with the outgoing model, the BS6 Hero Splendor iSmat is now costlier by almost Rs 10,000 than the price of the BS4 model that was Rs 57,430. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The company has not stated any specific reason behind the hike in price. However, rising input costs and the adverse market conditions might be the reasons that compelled Hero MotoCorp to implement a price hike. The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is available for sale in a single variant only. Powering this motorcycle is a 110cc, single-cylinder engine that now gets fuel injection as well to meet the stringent emission norms. The engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9bhp and 9.89Nm. In terms of features, the Splendor iSmart gets idle start-stop technology that offers better fuel efficiency.

Moreover, the bike gets a better illumination for the headlamp along with a larger capacity fuel tank than before. The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is currently available in three colour options of grey, blue and red. The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in India has now been extended till 3rd May. The deadline for the sale of BS6 vehicles has been pushed ahead by the Supreme Court for 10 days once the lockdown lifts. Even in that case, only 10 percent of the BS4 vehicles are allowed to go on sale.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, head over to Express Drives YouTube channel.

