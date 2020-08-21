BS6 Hero Pleasure+ scooter gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

The price hike for the Hero Pleasure+ BS6 doesn't bring any changes to the scooter. That said, the unisex scooter continues to draw power from the same 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.7 Nm.

By:Updated: Aug 21, 2020 1:05 PM

Hero MotoCorp has raised the prices of its Pleasure+ BS6 automatic scooter. After the latest price revision, the price of the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ now starts at Rs 56,100 for the base steel wheel variant. On the other hand, the more premium alloy wheel trim will now set you back by Rs 58,100. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, the price of the scooter has been raised by Rs 500. Since the price hike is quite marginal, this shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the customers. The price hike for the Hero Pleasure+ BS6 doesn’t bring any changes to the scooter. That said, the unisex scooter continues to draw power from the same 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.7 Nm.

For the BS6 version, Hero MotoCorp claims that it offers 10 percent better fuel efficiency along with an enhanced acceleration. The Hero Pleasure+ BS6 gets 10-inch wheels at both ends. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional with telescopic forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes fitted at both ends. In terms of features, the scooter gets bits like mobile charging port along with storage pockets upfront, side stand indicator, boot light and more.

A combined braking system, which Hero MotoCorp calls IBS (Integrated Braking System) is also on offer as standard for added safety and more effective braking. Hero Pleasure+ BS6 goes up against the likes of some of the most popular automatic scooters like TVS Scooty Zest 110 and Honda Activa 6G in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

