BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus launched: Now pay this much more

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its first BS6 compliant scooter Pleasure Plus. The new model has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 54,800 (ex-showroom). The said pricing is for the steel wheels and in case you want to opt for the alloy wheel version, you will have to shell out Rs 56,800 (ex-showroom). That said, the new BS6 model costs Rs 6300 more compared to the price of the BS4 model. In May last year, the Pleasure Plus was launched in India with a heavy cosmetic makeover. The scooter is now given a retro kind of a look in order to appeal to both the sexes. The scooter now gets a chrome headlamp surround but this treatment is available only on the premium alloy wheel trim. One significant update on the new model is the inclusion of fuel injection system as against carburetor on the outgoing BS4 model.

Despite the motor meeting BS6 emission norms, there is no change in power and torque outputs. That said, the 110cc engine on the Pleasure Plus continues to develop respective power and torque outputs of 8hp and 8.7Nm. Over the BS4 model, Hero MotoCorp is also claiming a 10 percent increase in fuel efficiency and also better acceleration. Rest everything remains the same on the new BS6 model. The new Pleasure Plus gets 10-inch wheels along with telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends and combined braking system comes as standard for better safety.

The BS6 compliant Hero Pleasure Plus 110 Fi goes up against the likes of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter 110 in the segment.