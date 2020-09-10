BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

Compared to the previous BS4 model, the new Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets bolder looking graphics that sure enhance the overall appeal of the scooter. The vehicle is available in a total of six shades namely Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Candy Blazing Red and Techno Blue.

The new BS6 Maestro Edge 110 has been launched in India. The new environment friendlier model was listed on the company’s official website for the last few days and almost all details were out except for the pricing. The new Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 can now be yours for a price of Rs 60,950 for the base drum brake alloy wheel Fi VX variant. On the other hand, the top-end alloy wheel Fi trim will set you back by Rs 62,450. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The scooter has been launched silently, which means that the prices have been updated on the company’s website for India and Hero MotoCorp didn’t choose to make any announcements for the scooter.

In terms of visuals, the 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 model gets exactly the same design compared to the outgoing BS4 model. However, this one gets bolder looking graphics that sure enhance the overall appeal of the scooter. The vehicle is available in a wide range of colour options namely Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, Candy Blazing Red and Techno Blue. The new 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 is powered by a BS6 compliant 110.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 8 hp and 8.75 Nm.

Hero MotoCorp claims a better pick-up and fuel economy over the outgoing model. Suspension set up of the scooter comprises of conventional telescopic forks upfront along with unit swing with spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The scooter rides on 90/90-12 front and 90/100-10 rear tyres. The company hasn’t revealed the braking hardware of the new Maestro Edge 110. The new model challenges the likes of the Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.