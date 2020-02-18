BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

At the Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference, the Indian two-wheeler giant has just launched and showcased new BS6 updated products for the Indian market. At the event, Hero has launched two models - the Hero Glamour 125 and Passion Pro. Additionally, Hero has also showcased the new Xtreme 160R. All of these models have been upgraded to BS6 emission standards.

Hero Glamour 125cc

2020 Hero Glamour

The 2020 Hero Glamour 125 has been given an update and Hero is claiming that it has improved its performance as it generates 19% more power and a 30mm increase in ground clearance. Additionally, Hero has reworked the suspension to allow more travel. Another update that rider can enjoy is the instrument cluster will now be able to show real-time fuel efficiency The Glamour comes with a 125cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops more power than before. the engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The new Hero Glamour will be offered with four colour options in two variants which are priced at Rs 68,900 for the drum brake variant and Rs 72,400 for the disc brake variant (ex-showroom).

Hero Passion Pro

2020 Hero Passion Pro

With the updated 2020 Model Year Passion Pro, Hero has also upgraded the model to BS6 and given new toys. The Passion Pro uses a 110cc engine that has also seen a power book with an increase of 9% as the engine now develops 9hp and torque is increased by 22% now at 9.78Nm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed transmission. The passion Pro will also be available in two new variants which are priced at Rs 64,990 (Drum) and Rs 67,190 (Disc) and they will be available in four colour options. The Passion Pro rivals the Honda CD 110 and the TVS Star City.

Hero Xtreme 160R

The third product revealed at the event was the all-new 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R. The Xtreme 160R will be the replacement for the Xtreme Sports and it will allow Hero to re-enter the 150/160cc segment. Currently, Hero has not launched the Xtreme 160R as yet but has confirmed that it will announce the launch date of the model by end of March 2020. However, what we know so far is that the Xtreme 160R will get new styling, a sharper looking LED headlamp and the bike will have a kerb weight of 136kgs. It will be offered in three colour options offered in two variants, It is positioned to square off against the TVS Apache 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar.

Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Kit

Additionally, Hero has also announced the prices for the XPulse 200 Rally Kit version. Aspiring rally riders can opt for this rally-spec version of the adventure tourer motorcycle which comes equipped with fully-adjustable telescopic fork with 250mm stroke and fully adjustable 10-step rear Mono shock with 220 mm stroke, it gets a full-bench seat, handlebar risers, added ground clearance to 275mm, rally off-road tyres from Maxxis, an extended gear lever to accommodate off-road style boots and a longer side stand. All of this will be a part of the Rally Kit which will cost an additional Rs 38,000 over the standard model.

At the event, the Managing Director, CEO and Chairman of Hero MotorCorp, Pawan Munjal stated that Hero is now exporting to 40 countries and manufacturing at 8 facilities, two of which are in Bangladesh and Columbia. Additionally, Hero plans to reach an overall sales milestone of 100 million by the end of 2020 and aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. Munjal also stated that till-date the company has invested over $600 million dollars in research and development.