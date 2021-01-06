BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

Bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark have now begun at Ducati India dealerships, for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. Here is what all other exciting Ducatis will be coming to India this year!

Ducati has announced that it will be launching as many as 12 new bikes in India this year and the proceedings will be started by the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark. While some of the 12 models will be just BS6 updates, many will be all-new motorcycles. Talking of the latter, these include the Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, Scrambler Nightshift and SuperSport 950. Bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark have now begun at Ducati India dealerships for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. The company stated in a press statement that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed all the planned new launches, however, by the end of 2020, Ducati managed to launch three BS6 bikes namely Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and Multistrada 950S.

During the first quarter of 2021, Ducati will be launching the BS6 Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the most exciting bikes based on the V4 platform namely Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4 and also the 2021 Panigale V4. After this, the latter part of the year will see Ducati launching the new Monster followed by SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. Apart from the BS6 Scrambler Icon, the company will also be launching Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all-new Night Shift and BS6 Desert Sled.

Speaking on the announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that 2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. He adds that if we unravel the year, it’s commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for Ducati, the majority of the launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for the brand, with new launches planned in every quarter!

Chandra adds that he hopes that the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume towards the normal life, we will be back to create the state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off-Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. He adds that as we head into 2021, Ducati is thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, its dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with the brand.

