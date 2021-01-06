BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

Bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark have now begun at Ducati India dealerships, for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. Here is what all other exciting Ducatis will be coming to India this year!

By:January 6, 2021 7:19 PM

 

Ducati has announced that it will be launching as many as 12 new bikes in India this year and the proceedings will be started by the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark. While some of the 12 models will be just BS6 updates, many will be all-new motorcycles. Talking of the latter, these include the Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, Scrambler Nightshift and SuperSport 950. Bookings for the BS6 Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark have now begun at Ducati India dealerships for a minimum token amount of Rs 50,000. The company stated in a press statement that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed all the planned new launches, however, by the end of 2020, Ducati managed to launch three BS6 bikes namely Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and Multistrada 950S.

During the first quarter of 2021, Ducati will be launching the BS6 Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel. This will be followed by the most exciting bikes based on the V4 platform namely Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4 and also the 2021 Panigale V4. After this, the latter part of the year will see Ducati launching the new Monster followed by SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE. Apart from the BS6 Scrambler Icon, the company will also be launching Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, all-new Night Shift and BS6 Desert Sled.

Speaking on the announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said that 2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill. He adds that if we unravel the year, it’s commendable to witness the resilience of people working across the nation. Similarly, for Ducati, the majority of the  launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for the brand, with new launches planned in every quarter!

Chandra adds that he hopes that the current scenario with the pandemic stabilizes and as we resume towards the normal life, we will be back to create the state of the art experiential events like DRE Track Days, Off-Road Days, Dream Tours and Racing at the National Superbike Championship. He adds that as we head into 2021, Ducati is thankful to the entire team here at Ducati, its dealers, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with the brand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry