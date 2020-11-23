BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 range price in India revealed: Variant line-up, specs, features & more!

It has to be noted that Ducati India has discontinued the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants. Here is how much you need to pay for the Desert Sled and the Nightshift variants.

The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 will be launched in India soon and ahead of the official launch, the prices have been revealed on the manufacturer’s official website. The new Scrambler 800 range made its global debut earlier this month and now, we know the prices of the Desert Sled and Nightshift variants. According to the company’s website, the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled has been priced at Rs 11.80 lakh and the bike will be launched in three colour options of silver, red and blue. On the other hand, the Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift will be launched in a single grey colour option and will be priced at Rs 10.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Apart from this, the company has also updated the Icon variant. Both, the Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Icon Dark are essentially two same motorcycles, except for the fact that these two differ in terms of the paint scheme, wheels and also, the rearview mirror design. It has to be noted that Ducati India has discontinued the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants. The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift BS6 is quite similar to the Full Throttle variant and gets 18-inch front/17-inch rear spoke wheel set up. The bike also gets wide handlebars that have been lifted from the Scrambler 1100 Pro along with a bench styled seat.

On the other hand, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is aimed more at off-road enthusiasts. The suspension duties on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled are taken care of with the help of 46mm fully adjustable front fork along with Kayaba preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. The Desert Sled rides over 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels and these are shod with off-road-oriented Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

