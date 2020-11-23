BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 range price in India revealed: Variant line-up, specs, features & more!

It has to be noted that Ducati India has discontinued the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants. Here is how much you need to pay for the Desert Sled and the Nightshift variants.

By:Updated: Nov 23, 2020 5:35 PM

 

The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 will be launched in India soon and ahead of the official launch, the prices have been revealed on the manufacturer’s official website. The new Scrambler 800 range made its global debut earlier this month and now, we know the prices of the Desert Sled and Nightshift variants. According to the company’s website, the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled has been priced at Rs 11.80 lakh and the bike will be launched in three colour options of silver, red and blue. On the other hand, the Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift will be launched in a single grey colour option and will be priced at Rs 10.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Apart from this, the company has also updated the Icon variant. Both, the Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Icon Dark are essentially two same motorcycles, except for the fact that these two differ in terms of the paint scheme, wheels and also, the rearview mirror design. It has to be noted that Ducati India has discontinued the Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants. The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift BS6 is quite similar to the Full Throttle variant and gets 18-inch front/17-inch rear spoke wheel set up. The bike also gets wide handlebars that have been lifted from the Scrambler 1100 Pro along with a bench styled seat.

On the other hand, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is aimed more at off-road enthusiasts. The suspension duties on the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled are taken care of with the help of 46mm fully adjustable front fork along with Kayaba preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock. The Desert Sled rides over 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels and these are shod with off-road-oriented Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0L TSI Review: The iPhone SE of sedans

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Renault Winter Camp starts: Discounts on spare parts, accessories on offer

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Nissan Magnite price announcement on December 2: What to expect

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield's global footprint on the rise?

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

Corona will not stop us, all five plants to be carbon neutral by 2025 - Audi

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched: Kawasaki Versys 650 rival's price increased by over Rs 1 lakh

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Honda Dio price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: Gets Alexa support, LED headlights and more

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Hero Passion Pro price increased again: Honda Livo rival now costs this much

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Yamaha MT-15 gets 11 new colour combinations: Pay this much more to build your own!

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

Nissan Magnite video review: Specs, features, performance

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

After facing backlash from dealers, Harley-Davidson India ensures a 'smooth transition'

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!