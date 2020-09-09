BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

At the heart of the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 sits a 1,079cc air-cooled, L-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 85 hp of power and 88.4 Nm of torque. That said, the cleaner engine produces 1 hp lesser power over the previous BS4 motor. More details here!

By:Updated: Sep 09, 2020 2:32 PM

Ducati is set to launch its second BS6 offering for the Indian market in the form of the Scrambler 1100. The company has recently released the teaser video of the new BS6 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 range on its social media handles. Going by the teaser, the bike doesn’t look like the smaller Ducati Scrambler 800 range and hence, it is quite obvious that Ducati India is gearing up for something bigger. The Scrambler 1100 is available in two variants globally namely Sport and Sport Pro and both these trims shall make their way to India. The new Euro 5 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 range that was launched globally a few months back will replace the BS4 Scrambler 1100 range here that includes the standard 1100, 1100 Special and 1100 Sport. The new model gets revised graphics and paint schemes along with a new twin exhaust setup and also a new seat.

At the rear, the bike now gets more trimmed fender and the number plate has been fixed lower. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 gets a flatter handlebar and these get bar end mirrors as well for added visual appeal. Now, coming to the heart of the bike! Powering the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a BS6/Euro 5 compliant 1,079cc air-cooled, L-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 85 hp of power and 88.4 Nm of torque. That said, the revised engine produces 1 hp lesser power over the previous BS4 motor.

The engine gets a ride-by-wire system with three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City. Moreover, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 gets a four-stage traction control system and cornering ABS as well. The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 in the segment. The new model is expected to be launched by the end of this month.

Stay tuned for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

Hero Passion Pro BS6 review: Premium 110cc bike with useful features, high fuel economy

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

World EV Day: Tata Nexon, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Hyundai Kona, MG ZS - why we enjoyed driving them

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Triumph Rocket 3 GT India launch tomorrow: Expected price, highlights of this 167hp power cruiser!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

Royal Enfield, Levi's launch new motorcycle clothing: Denim jackets, riding jeans & more!

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

2020 MotoGP: Triple-header to begin at Misano this weekend - what to expect & where to watch

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

Vespa and Aprilia scooters now available on lease in these cities: Piaggio ties up with OTO Capital

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Planning motorcycle rides during the pandemic? Best practices to ensure safety

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Huge discounts on Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor: Up to Rs 65,000 off this September

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Now you can steal a Kia Sonet before you buy it! Sonet makes gaming debut in Grand Theft Auto V

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Audi Q2 India launch teased: Mini Countryman rival's expected price, specs

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review, Road Test | Very first Husky in India deeply impresses

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe India launch date out: What to expect from 435hp BMW X6 rival!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

MG Hector sells 3 times lower than Kia Seltos but still dominates sales charts: Here's why!

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

Baahubali actor Prabhas gifts this luxury SUV worth Rs 73 lakh to his gym trainer

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT video review: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 engine specs, features leaked: India launch this month