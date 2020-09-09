BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 teased: Expected price, features, specs of Triumph Scrambler 1200 challenger!

At the heart of the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 sits a 1,079cc air-cooled, L-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 85 hp of power and 88.4 Nm of torque. That said, the cleaner engine produces 1 hp lesser power over the previous BS4 motor. More details here!

Ducati is set to launch its second BS6 offering for the Indian market in the form of the Scrambler 1100. The company has recently released the teaser video of the new BS6 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 range on its social media handles. Going by the teaser, the bike doesn’t look like the smaller Ducati Scrambler 800 range and hence, it is quite obvious that Ducati India is gearing up for something bigger. The Scrambler 1100 is available in two variants globally namely Sport and Sport Pro and both these trims shall make their way to India. The new Euro 5 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 range that was launched globally a few months back will replace the BS4 Scrambler 1100 range here that includes the standard 1100, 1100 Special and 1100 Sport. The new model gets revised graphics and paint schemes along with a new twin exhaust setup and also a new seat.

At the rear, the bike now gets more trimmed fender and the number plate has been fixed lower. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 gets a flatter handlebar and these get bar end mirrors as well for added visual appeal. Now, coming to the heart of the bike! Powering the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is a BS6/Euro 5 compliant 1,079cc air-cooled, L-twin motor mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 85 hp of power and 88.4 Nm of torque. That said, the revised engine produces 1 hp lesser power over the previous BS4 motor.

The engine gets a ride-by-wire system with three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City. Moreover, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 gets a four-stage traction control system and cornering ABS as well. The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 in the segment. The new model is expected to be launched by the end of this month.

Stay tuned for more!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.