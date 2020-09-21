BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

The new Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the second BS6 compliant bike to go on sale in India by Ducati after the recently launched Panigale V2. The new 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 is powered by a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin that makes 86hp of power at 7,500rpm while the peak torque is rated at 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm.

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is set to be launched in the country tomorrow. The company is expected to launch both variants of the bike that it retails in the global market namely Pro and Sport Pro. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200. The new model will be the second BS6 compliant bike to go on sale in India by Ducati after the recently launched Panigale V2. The new 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 is powered by a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin that makes 86hp of power at 7,500rpm while the peak torque is rated at 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. Moreover, the new Scrambler 1100 Pro models come with a revised exhaust system. Now coming to the visuals and appearance of the bike, the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets an improved seat for better comfort of the rider and pillion.

The overall design language stays true to the typical Scrambler philosophy that looks quite evident by the rounded headlamp upfront and minimal bodywork. The Sport Pro being a higher-spec model gets lower handlebars along with cafe racer-style bar-end mirrors and also Ohlins suspension. The standard Scrambler 1100 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a Marzocchi forks upfront along with Kayaba monoshock. In terms of the electronics package, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets Ducati Traction Control along with Bosch cornering ABS and also three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City.

The new BS6 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.