BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

The new Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the second BS6 compliant bike to go on sale in India by Ducati after the recently launched Panigale V2. The new 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 is powered by a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin that makes 86hp of power at 7,500rpm while the peak torque is rated at 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. 

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:33 AM

 

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is set to be launched in the country tomorrow. The company is expected to launch both variants of the bike that it retails in the global market namely Pro and Sport Pro. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200. The new model will be the second BS6 compliant bike to go on sale in India by Ducati after the recently launched Panigale V2. The new 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 BS6 is powered by a 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin that makes 86hp of power at 7,500rpm while the peak torque is rated at 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. Moreover, the new Scrambler 1100 Pro models come with a revised exhaust system. Now coming to the visuals and appearance of the bike, the BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets an improved seat for better comfort of the rider and pillion.

The overall design language stays true to the typical Scrambler philosophy that looks quite evident by the rounded headlamp upfront and minimal bodywork. The Sport Pro being a higher-spec model gets lower handlebars along with cafe racer-style bar-end mirrors and also Ohlins suspension. The standard Scrambler 1100 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a Marzocchi forks upfront along with Kayaba monoshock. In terms of the electronics package, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets Ducati Traction Control along with Bosch cornering ABS and also three riding modes namely Active, Journey and City.

The new BS6 compliant Ducati Scrambler 1100 is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more