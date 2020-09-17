BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch date out: Expected price, highlights, engine specs

The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 in the segment. 

By:Updated: Sep 17, 2020 5:43 PM

 

The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is set to be launched in India on 22nd September. The company has recently announced the launch date of its new Scrambler series through media invite and its social media handles. Thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the bike will be launched virtually. The new Scrambler 1100 Pro will be the second BS6 compliant Ducati to be launched in India after the Panigale V2. Compared to the outgoing Ducati Scrambler 1100, the new model gets significant changes. In terms of visuals, the bike features a redesigned dual tail-pipe along with a new dual-tone colour option and new graphics as well. Globally, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro is on sale in two variants and both of them will likely make their way to India.

While the company’s media invite states only the Pro model, the Sport Pro model might also be launched here considering the growing popularity of the segment. Both variants are powered by the same 1,079 cc, L-Twin BS6 compliant engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 85 hp and 88 Nm. The engine on the new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro gets a ride-by-wire system along with three riding modes – Active, Journey and City. Moreover, a four-stage traction control system is also on offer along with a cornering ABS.

Talking of the expected price, the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 should be launched at a price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will primarily go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know what do you think of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and what is your price expectation?

